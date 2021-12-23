For Bobby Love, owner of the Bullpen bar and grill in Alcoa, Christmas comes to a hard stop at his house around 4 p.m.
That’s because come 5, he’ll be unlocking the doors to his establishment, pouring a few beers and manning the bar behind which he becomes the only family member some of his patrons will have for the holidays.
“We’ve done it since I took over 9 years ago, even though it’s not a real profitable day, and it would be easier to stay closed,” Love told The Daily Times this week. “But we get in a lot of people who have no place to go. That’s the reason we’ve always been open, and if there’s just one person there, we keep it open. We’ll stay there as long as they want to be there, because a warm place and a smiling face mean more than anything else in the world.”
Bartenders have long been given equal billing as unofficial therapists and confidants to those they serve, but on Christmas Day, they become something more. Across Blount County, bar owners, drink-slingers and servers point to a higher calling beyond a paycheck as the reason for leaving their own families on one of the most revered holidays of the year to spend part of it with customers.
“That is the main reason we stay open,” said Tedi Cvitkovic, who owns Windy City Grille on U.S. 411 South with his wife, Hollie. “There are those who don’t have family or friends in the area, and Christmas can be a really lonely time for them. So many of our customers are like family, and it feels good to give them a place to see a familiar face. We are never super busy on Christmas Day, but the guests that do visit us always thank us for keeping the doors open for them.”
Over at Brackins Blues Club, Christina O’Rourke, who’s been an employee for 13 years and served as the general manager for almost 7, takes it a step further: She and her employees make Christmas cards for many of their regulars, who have come to count on the doors to the downtown Maryville bar opening on Christmas afternoon.
“So many of our customers, especially our regulars, they are family. We’ve known them for years, and a lot of them don’t have gatherings or families to go to,” she said. “It feels good, giving them a place where they can come and be surrounded by people and friends and love.”
Like other establishments expecting a slow day, Brackins will be run by a skeleton crew on Christmas, but everyone who works is a volunteer, O’Rourke said. It’s the one day she doesn’t have to assign shifts, because the employees share her understanding that opening the doors on Saturday isn’t a necessity — it’s a calling.
“I have always preferred bartending during the holidays, because I know what it’s like to spend them alone, and I don’t want anyone to feel that if they don’t have to,” said Miriam Quesada, a familiar face behind the bar at Two Doors Down in downtown Maryville. “The holidays have always been stressful for many people, and working at a place that stays open all year long is great, because it gives people an escape from reality, even if it’s for just a little bit.”
Two Doors — which will open at 11 a.m. and feature Randy Woody and the Southbound Band playing that night — also have non-alcoholic drink options for patrons who don’t want to imbibe but do want to socialize with others, Quesada added. It’s not unusual, Love pointed out, for customers to post up at the Bullpen on Christmas Day and never order a single alcoholic beverage.
“There are a lot of people who come in and don’t drink, but they want to be around somebody,” he said. “They want to watch a game or talk to somebody and just have some kind of interaction.”
“I think it’s just about having a place to go if you have no place to go,” added Two Doors General Manager Nicky Lum. “Being open for people who don’t have family here, we have created our own family community. And even the people who do have relatives and a big Christmas, we’re their escape afterward! They come here and decompress after they do all of their family stuff.”
Some of them, she added, bring leftovers from their own holiday gathers. (A plate of deviled eggs, she added, disappears quickly among bar staff and hungry patrons.) But even when there are no hors d’oeuvres, no live bands, no boisterous crowds ... even when it’s just a single customer, sitting on a barstool, nursing a single beer and letting the warmth of the neon push back the darkness for a few hours ... every Christmas Day bartender and food-server agrees: It’s still worth it.
“My own family, they understand it’s part of the greater good,” Love said. “They know that they have someone to celebrate Christmas with, but some people don’t. They know there are some people who don’t have what we have, and this is our chance to give back.
“I know it’s one day a year that’s very special and means a lot to a lot of families, but it’s a chance for me to make someone’s day a little better. This is what keeps some people smiling through the hard times.”
