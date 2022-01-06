When the temperature goes down, the white flag goes up.
It stands as a sigil outside the Family Life Center at First Baptist Maryville on West Lamar Alexander Parkway, alerting those in need that the warming shelter is open for those who need a warm place to stay the night. As rain transitioned to snow on Thursday evening, Dr. Philip Hoffman — a Maryville cardiologist known as Phil to his friends — worked with First Baptist Pastor and Life Center Director Drew Goins to set up cots in anticipation of meeting the needs of Blount County’s homeless community.
“This is our fourth winter,” Hoffman told The Daily Times. “We’ve been at First Baptist Maryville all four winters, and it grew out of a United Way-sponsored forum in 2018. Haven House was there, (Blount County) Mayor (Ed) Mitchell was there, Family Promise, the McNabb Center, Heaven Sent Home — a lot of us got moved to do something, because we’ve been counting these people every year, and we’ve seen the need.
“United Way got us started, and they and the East Tennessee Foundation gave us a grant, and we bought cots and bedding and a trailer to store things in all year. The first year, we didn’t have many volunteers, so we set the temperature parameters at 20 degrees. That’s just inhumane, so the next year, when we had more help, we set it at 25, which is where it is today. But we would like to get the structure to where we can have more freedom to help these individuals.”
Next year, Hoffman said, that structure will be realized — literally. The nonprofit organization John 316 Outreach, of which Hoffman serves as a member of the board of directors, has acquired the property at 1414 Jefferson Ave. in Maryville — the former T & T Signs property — to open a combination church and resource center that Hoffman expects to be open this time next year, he said.
“It’s right around Five Points (in East Maryville), and we haven’t started renovating it yet, but it will have showers, laundry facilities, lockers and then we’ll have church services and Bible studies,” Hoffman said. “Years ago, the Baptist churches came together and built the Chilhowee Baptist Center (located at 1905 E. Broadway Ave.), and it’s now a huge operation. We want to be the same kind of facility for the homeless.”
The idea of ministering to the homeless is cause for concern in some public circles, Hoffman acknowledged, but as the annual Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless has long documented a significant population of unhoused individuals in its annual Point In Time Count. In December 2020, The Daily Times reported that the county logged 390 homeless individuals in Blount County, many of them women and children.
“There’s been some concern that these individuals are bringing drugs or needles into the area, and I just tell them, ‘I hate to tell you this, but it’s already there,’” Hoffman said. “What we want to do is use case management and God’s love to get these people back on track. If we can get one guy straightened out, then it’s worth it, just like the preacher saving one soul think it’s worth it.
“And we’ve already seen that happen at this warming shelter, and we don’t have nearly the resources we will this time next year. As I told somebody else recently: The gospel is not just for the washed and well-dressed. It’s for everybody.”
There will be volunteers drawn from area churches who man the planned outreach center (which will also feature monthly visits from Cherokee Mental Health Systems mobile unit, Hoffman added), just as there are those organizations that staff the warming shelter in shifts. Thursday night, volunteers from Highland Presbyterian staffed the warming shelter; Friday night, Hoffman’s own church, Fairview United Methodist, will send volunteers. Those individuals in need – in past years, the shelter has given refuse to as few as four individuals and as many as 20, Hoffman added — must sign in, and they’re given “kindness bags” prepared by a local school. A hot meal and a cot await them, and by early evening, the lights are turned down, and a staff member stays overnight to monitor those in attendance.
“The truth of the matter is, if we were more consistent, we would have even more people,” Hoffman said. “Some of them have a spot they feel like they need to protect, and it’s not worth it to give up that spot for one or two nights in a row. That’s what we saw a lot of last year, although we did get to feed a lot of people.”
And, he added, given the housing shortage in Blount County, combined with the rising costs of new home purchases and rentals, many individuals who might not otherwise be homeless find themselves out of options. That, Hoffman said, may mean that the county’s homeless population continues to grow, which means the white flag signaling respite from the cold is more important than ever before.
(Notices are also posted on the Facebook page of United Way of Blount County alerting local residents that the shelter will be open, Hoffman added.)
“There’s been some public outcry about building high-density housing on Old Niles Ferry Road and other places, and that’s the crux of the whole thing: We haven’t really come to grips with the housing problem,” he said. “We’re happy to have Smith & Wesson and Amazon and even DENSO, for that matter, come to town, but we haven’t stepped up the housing.
“Try to rent an apartment. Try to buy a house. That’s why the numbers are increasing, and the sad thing about it is that there are over 300 churches in Blount County, and everybody’s trying to help in some way, but it outstrips the means when things are coming at us this fast.”
