A Blount County woman is facing TennCare fraud charges after officials said she didn’t report income for everyone in her household.
Maryville resident Kendall Hillary Hall, 48, Foxglove Lane, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies July 29 and charged with theft of services and fraudulent or false insurance claims.
In early August, the state Office of Inspector General announced in a statement Hall was accused of fraudulently stealing $60,000 or more.
The statement said Hall allegedly didn’t report her husband as part of her household even though he was gainfully employed: The system paid out money in fees and claims on behalf of Hall and her family even though they were ineligible.
“The TennCare program is designed to help those who rightfully qualify for benefits based on very specific qualifications,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said in the statement. “OIG continues to pursue those who misrepresent and deceive the system for services they’re not entitled to receive.”
The theft of services charge is a class B felony and the TennCare fraud charge is a class D felony.
According to the statement, if Hall is convicted, she could face penalties of up to 42 years in prison. The case is being prosecuted by Blount District Attorney General Mike Flynn.
To date, 3,072 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.
One of them was another Blount woman who also was arrested in July.
The OIG said efforts to deal with these cases began in 2005 and since then more than $10.8 million in restitution has been ordered.
Hall was released the same day she was arrested on bonds totaling $2,000.
Residents can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982 or visiting www.tn.gov/oig.
