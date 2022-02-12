He was just a boy, but Maryville resident Forrest Erickson remembers well how the Apollo lunar missions of the late 1960s captivated a nation.
An estimated 650 million people around the world were glued to television sets on July 20, 1969, when Neil Armstrong first stepped onto the surface of the moon, and for the next several decades, schoolchildren were enthralled by learning all they could about celestial bodies overhead.
Now, Erickson told The Daily Times recently, NASA is preparing to return to the moon, and if the Heritage Planetarium can be revived by the Blount County Board of Education, it would be a one-of-a-kind learning lab for area students to learn about the objects beyond earth’s orbit.
“In March, an uncrewed capsule named Artemis will go up and around the moon,” Erickson said. “It’s a larger capsule that can hold six people, and it’s about to fly to the moon. If things go as planned, it’ll happen next month, and if it’s successful, we’re going to begin actual manned flights with a system capable of carrying six people, heavier payloads and stay for longer durations, and they say it’ll be the basis of conducting missions to Mars.
“All of the excitement about space is about to start happening again, and we should be so excited about this and inspiring youngsters in the planetarium.”
Although the Heritage Planetarium was first opened in 1977, its origins date back eight years prior, when the Apollo mission to the moon inspired by Gaylord Lambdin, a Blount County entrepreneur who owned an Alcoa grocery store with his brother, Glen, and co-owned the Maryville-Alcoa Twins, a semi-pro farm team of the Cincinnati Reds. In addition to playing on the old WNOX-AM “Midday Merry-Go-Round” as a musician, he taught math and science in Blount County and was a passionate advocate for student learning.
“He was the designer and the original operator, and the Friends of the Heritage Planetarium has in its possession a letter he wrote in 1969 to Congressman Jimmy Duncan Sr. about a planetarium in the high school being considered and proposed at the time,” Erickson said. “He asked if Jimmy Sr. knew of any grants that could help, and the congressman wrote him back, acknowledging receipt of the letter and said he’d look into it.”
Lambdin’s tenacity would pay off in 1977, and for the next decade he served as the planetarium’s operator. After his retirement, however, a suitable replacement could not be found, and the facility fell into a period of disuse until the mid-1990s, when a group of passionate citizens formed the Friends of the Heritage Planetarium. The late Bill Dargan, an ALCOA retiree and a longtime member of the Smoky Mountain Astronomical Society (SMAS), recruited several SMAS compatriots — including Bob Arr, one of the sole remaining living members of that original group — to spearhead its revival.
Through their efforts, the planetarium’s projector and electronic controls were repaired, and the facility’s potential convinced the Blount County Board of Education to hire Tom Weber as a full-time operator and custodian of the facility, and under his leadership and advocacy, the board would eventually spend roughly $250,000 on equipment upgrades. The 2008 recession, however, caused budgetary hardships that led to Weber’s departure in 2010, and the planetarium has sat empty ever since.
“The last real effort was back in 2015 and 2016, when Bob was allowed to access the planetarium and the user manuals of the controls that were still there,” Erickson said. “It turns out the company that installed the projector, down in Atlanta, happened to have a guy swinging through the area on his way somewhere else, and he spent the afternoon with Bob. What he explained was that the Heritage Planetarium is in a unique configuration unlike any other planetarium, in that there are two computers there standard for running planetariums.”
The Media Globe computers had been sitting in disuse for so long that the battery backup preserving the memory had died, Erickson said, and when Arr booted the mainframe up, he asked Erickson to bring a serial cable to connect it to the projector. The software, Erickson added, was expired, but one program with an open license was able to be installed. Arr and Erickson wanted to put together a demonstration for school board members at the time, but the end of the high school’s holiday break brought those plans to a halt.
In 2018, board members began a discussion of Heritage High renovations that would have involved tearing down the planetarium to make room for classrooms and a science lab. At that point, Erickson said, he, Arr and others who hoped to save the facility gave up, but those remodeling plans were eventually scrapped in favor of smaller changes, and last year, Erickson began campaigning in earnest for the planetarium’s resurrection.
“Right now, it’s probably sat long enough that the battery powering its memory has likely gone dead yet again, but aside from that, it’s ready to go with a show called ‘Two Small Pieces of Glass,’” Erickson said. “It was produced in 2009, which was the 400-year anniversary of Galileo first using the telescope, and it shows by way of two contemporary young people who are interested in astronomy what the planetarium is capable of.
“In the mid-1990s, when the Friends (of the Heritage Planetarium) was a big group, in its records it mentions, almost as an aside, that the only other planetarium in a high school in Tennessee was in Memphis, on the other side of the state. One of the K-12 requirements is learning about planets and the solar system and the galaxy in which we live and the wider universe around us, and what the planetarium is, is an asset for those teachers.
“It’s not simply static images in textbooks,” he added. “It’s very different sitting under a hemispherical display that simulates the relationship we have with the night sky and allows you to identify things you can then see in the real sky.”
To prove his point, Erickson has gone so far as to bring his personal telescope to the January Board of Education meetings, and the interest shown by board members, he said, was encouraging. The moon was up in the afternoon that day, he added, and he was able to point out Mons Hadley, the shadow of which blanketed the spot on the lunar surface where the Apollo 15 meeting touched down. The demonstration was discussed at this month’s board meeting, he added, and some members have asked Erickson’s opinion on what the next step would be to reopening the facility.
“I told them that what I think, truthfully, is the next step is hiring a director, and that means preparing a budget for that,” he said. “I understand that the skill set and interest to operate a planetarium is a kind of specialized one, but I said in January that a way to approach this is to find universities that have a planetarium and students who are trained to run them, and reaching out to ask if they have a way to tell past graduates about an open position in Blount County.”
When asked for comment about the possibility of revitalizing the facility, the office of Blount County Director of Schools Rob Britt — who announced last month his impending retirement at the end of this academic year — issued a single statement: “Blount County Schools is in the process of conducting a facilities assessment to determine and prioritize district needs at this time. High school renovation needs are a part of the facilities assessment.”
Such vague language is something Erickson, and Arr before him, are used to, however, and until they’re given a firm no or a wrecking ball drives through the planetarium’s walls, they won’t be throwing in the towel. Bringing it back to life as a Blount County educational resource and as a crown jewel of the school system, they believe, is important enough to warrant the funding that will be needed to return it to its former glory.
“There will need to be additional spending, of course, to buy a license for planetarium content, but hiring a director is the first step. The (Blount County) school system will soon graduate students who have never seen a show in that planetarium, and we could be using it to teach them all the names of the constellations in the night sky, so they can go out at night and see it and learn how it ties into so many things that we inherit in our culture.”
