Recent unrest on state and federal levels has many concerned there will be violence at Tennessee’s Capitol on Wednesday, when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.
But some local legislators said they’ll feel safe working in the Capitol despite the charged climate.
State Rep. Bob Ramsey, R-Maryville, said in a phone interview Monday he’s not scared for his own or his colleagues’ safety as the House kicks off a floor session at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Like most state capitals across the U.S., Tennessee government is bulking up security in Nashville after insurrectionist violence in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 saw lawmakers’ lives threatened and left five people dead, including one police officer.
In Nashville, Ramsey said he recently saw state troopers training near the Capitol building the morning of Jan. 12. “They had a lot of extra equipment,” he said. “But other than that I’ve seen no military people.”
Tennessee National Guard Lt. Col. Travers Hurst told The Daily Times in a statement that troops have been deployed at the Capitol.
“The Tennessee National Guard has ... received a request from the Department of Safety to provide soldiers and airmen to support the Tennessee Highway Patrol at the state Capitol,” Hurst emailed Monday.
Ramsey said even though he’ll probably be at the building Wednesday morning, he’s confident he and his colleagues will be protected.
“I feel totally safe,” he said. “I’m very concerned that everybody does their job and I think with our administration locally, statewide and nationally, we’ve assumed a character now that is going to make certain that we provide every consideration of safety.”
Protection and prayer
During an unprecedented inauguration fraught with political unrest and hampered by a worsening pandemic, Ramsey also had words of encouragement for his own Blount County neighbors.
“Tennessee is a state that has the highest character in its administration,” he said. “In all things, with corporations and governments, there are false pathways that seem to not be constructive. We are all looking out into a heretofore never-traveled path.”
But, he said though the nation has “seemed to stumble” and fallen into “chaos,” he said he believed the country also was moving in the right direction. “Though we may be faltering, we’re dedicated to moving in the right direction.
“I start each day and each challenge on my knees in prayer. I don’t think things are ever going to be the same, but I do think they can be different but better. And I’m working toward that end,” Ramsey said.
‘Dark chapter’
Part of that work was House legislation approved at the end of last summer to beef up penalties for demonstration activities on state property.
Ramsey and Rep. Jerome Moon, R-Maryville, in August cosponsored a bill that was engineered to snuff out protest-related vandalism and violence. It was met with consternation by many leaders who thought the law and its fines were unnecessarily severe.
The bill was created in reaction to protests stemming from the Minnesota murder of George Floyd. Those protests damaged some property in Nashville.
Now that law could play a part in deterring violence many fear will visit state Capitol buildings during the inauguration, Ramsey indicated.
He noted though he received text messages and story leads from people warning of impending demonstrations early during inauguration week, nothing happened.
“I didn’t see anybody,” he said.
State Sen. Art Swann, R-Maryville, emailed his agreement to The Daily Times on Monday. Noting he had no more concern for his own safety than that of his colleagues, Swann said he would fulfill his legislative duties Wednesday “as required under the circumstances” and that the Capitol building had been secured.
“We are in a period of our history that we will look upon, unfortunately, as a dark chapter,” he added. “That doesn’t mean we are still not the beacon of the world.”
The Daily Times also left messages for Rep. Jerome Moon but did not receive a response by press time.
Blount’s part in vigilance
Police said they aren’t too concerned about any Inauguration Day issues.
“We will definitely be vigilant,” Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said Monday. “We do not have any credible information that causes us to be alarmed at this time.”
Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Alcoa Police Department officials also said they had no concerns.
But the county is still a hub for Jan. 20 military activity because of the airbase at McGhee Tyson Airport, often a deployment way-station for National Guard troops.
“The Tennessee National Guard has sent soldiers and airmen to support the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.,” Hurst emailed. “These Tennessee National Guard Soldiers and Airmen will be providing communications, logistics, food service and religious support. All units are supporting the District of Columbia National Guard as part of a task force of Army and Air National Guard members from across the country.”
He noted the Jan. 20 mission to “support” the presidential inauguration won’t impact ongoing COVID-19 support efforts, coordinated with the Tennessee Department of Health to provide testing and vaccines.
The inauguration’s ceremonial swearing-in will happen at noon Eastern Standard Time as required by the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, unless that day falls on a Sunday. Then the inauguration is moved to Jan. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.