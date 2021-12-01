Ahead of next year’s Smoky Mountain Airshow, one of the esteemed Blue Angels paid a visit to the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base early Wednesday.
Navy Lt. Katlin Forster visited the base to help make early preparations for the 2022 air show.
“We’re coming here to meet with our air show committee to really start the planning process for the air show next September,” Forster said. “We’ll tour the airfield and the facilities around it and kind of see where we’re expected to work at while we’re here and then kind of check out the local area to kind of get the feel for when we come back here in September.”
Forster is Blue Angel #8 and serves as the event coordinator for the famous team of Navy pilots. During her stop at McGhee Tyson air base, Forster explained that a Blue Angels flight demonstration takes a lot of planning.
“The Blue Angels — we have kind of the same process that we do over and over since we’re visiting so many show sites,” Forster said. “We’ll talk to the support people as far as where we’re going to be keeping our jets, the kind of equipment we need to bring in to support our flight demonstration and looking at the aerobatic box and the area that we fly during the demonstration to make sure it will be safe for us.”
According to the International Aerobatic Club (IAC), an aerobatic box is a block of air 1,000 meters long and 1,000 meters wide “in which aerobatic competitions take place.”
Designing the aerobatic box is a crucial part of planning a safe air show, particularly one so close to a commercial airport.
“Along with the teamwork within the Blue Angels, there’s definitely teamwork within the community that we come to,” Forster said. “We’re still putting on an airshow at an airport that operates commercial flights. So we definitely work with the airport and try to design the aerobatic box so we’re not impeding air traffic. We’ll definitely work with the schedules to fly around their times so that we’re not impacting anybody’s travel plans.”
After a year of working in shows around the COVID-19 pandemic, Forster said the Blue Angels figured out new ways for people to experience the flight demonstration. Because of that, Forster said to expect some fun surprises at the 2022 airshow.
“During the 2021 season, we were able to get really creative with our shows and conduct pretty much a full show season. We got creative with drive-in shows and virtual outreach so we could still go to each of the cities and still interact with people in a safe and positive manner,” Forster said. “Now 2022, we’re expecting to use what we learned last year to kind of build on that and still have that safe demonstration and still get to interact as much as we can.”
For next year’s show, Forster revealed the Blue Angels will fly two types of aircraft that have never flown over Knoxville. Forster also detailed what attendees at the airshow can expect to see when the jets take flight.
“We will be bringing the F/A-18 Super Hornet and the C-130J Super Hercules. It’s our second season flying with both of these aircraft,” Forster said. “So, the C-130J, professionally known as ‘Fat Albert,’ will open the show each and every time. And then the Super Hornets, they’re a little bit bigger than the legacy Hornets. So people can expect a little bit bigger show as far as the size of the aircraft, a more powerful show.”
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is scheduled to take place Sept. 10-11 and will be the first show at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in six years.
