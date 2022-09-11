A Carpenters Elementary School student asked Lt. Scott Goossens whether he’d ever jumped from a burning airplane.
He hadn’t, he said. He explained, “That’s a streak I’d like to keep going.”
Goossens was at the school Friday morning, Sept. 9, along with Logistics Specialist Gregory Lloyd and Petty Officer 2nd Class Alex Lambert, as part of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels’ community outreach efforts. Their outreach came directly ahead of their performances in the Sept. 10-11 Smoky Mountain Air Show.
The visit started off with a short video about the team. Afterwards, packed into rows of bleachers, students exploded into applause as Goossens and Lloyd introduced themselves; Lambert made his own introduction following a question from a student posed later in the assembly.
Show spectators had two days to watch the Blue Angels perform at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base; Carpenters Elementary students had under an hour to get to know them, but they made the most of it.
A student asked what snack Goossens likes to bring with him when he flies. The answer: goldfish.
Others were curious about the planes. Do they have ejection seats, a student wondered. Goossens confirmed that they do.
But he credited his absolute trust in the jets to the work done by Lloyd and others involved in the team’s logistics, saying that their professionalism leaves him confident of his safety.
“When we walk out to our jets — when I walk out to a jet — I won’t even pre-flight it. I won’t look at a thing, because I am 100% confident that Greg has done his job, and that jet is 100% ready to go,” he said.
When Goossens told them that a Super Hornet jet costs about $85 million, students gasped and muttered among themselves.
Pursuit of perfection is a constant for the Blue Angels, Goossens commented. He repeatedly emphasized that the team’s training is intense. They fly twice a day, five days a week, starting in mid-November. In January, the team starts flying two to three times a day, six days a week.
Practice is important, he said, because, “You will fail, many, many times.”
“It’s the people who, when they do fail, continue to push, continue to strive forward towards what they want to do, that will ultimately end up succeeding,” Goossens said.
“I have thrown up in every single plane that I have flown, so if you’re airsick and want to fly, don’t worry,” he added, to some laughter. “Don’t be discouraged.”
Goossens told the students that the Blue Angels’ jets can break the speed of sound. They didn’t, at the air show, but, as he promised, “they were a little faster than your family car.”
With the Smoky Mountain Air Show in the books, the Blue Angels’ season is set to end in Pensacola, in November.
