A group motorcycle ride held Saturday benefited an initiative while honoring law enforcement officers as a whole.
The Blue Line Ride featured motorcyclists riding together parade-style past the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Alcoa, Maryville and Townsend police departments. The ride benefited Shop With A Cop of Blount County, with all proceeds going directly to the program.
Shop With A Cop uses donations to give children a special shopping experience with a police officer. Blount County’s chapter focuses on Christmas presents for children.
“Some of these children otherwise would not have a Christmas,” Craig Flanagin, a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy, told The Daily Times. “It’s a humbling experience and it kind of reminds us, as law enforcement, because we’ve seen so much negativity on a daily basis, that this is still a good place to live.”
Riders met for the Blue Line Ride at the Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson, 1820 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, at 10 a.m. before embarking on the ride at 11:56 a.m., a time designated in remembrance of deceased Officer Kenny Moats, a Maryville officer killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Aug. 25, 2016.
The ride concluded at RIO Revolution Church, 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway. There, a donation drop-off was held so community members could donate items for local agencies in honor of Back the Blue month, which takes place every August.
The event was hosted by Windy City Grille in partnership with Flanagin Roofing’s Kara Flanagin, Craig’s wife, and Beautifully Designed Ministries’ Ashley Shepherd. Kara Flanagin is also the sister of an Alcoa Police Department officer.
“Recent events that have gone on in the world and certainly here in the nation have increased the danger that civilians and the community have day to day,” Kara Flanagin said. “It just kind of sheds more light on why it’s so important that our officers and our sheriff’s deputies are out there doing what they do each day.
“It’s really important to me (for them) to know that they are appreciated and to remind them how much our community loves them,” she said.
Shepherd, the CEO of Beautifully Designed Ministries, said the organization holds a ‘Back the Blue Day’ event every year to gather donations for area police departments. That made partnering with the Blue Line Ride a no-brainer, she said.
“The great thing with this amazing ride and partnering with more people in our community,” Shepherd said, “is we can do bigger things for our local heroes. That’s the most important thing for our ministry. It’s so neat to come together with this ride so (officers) can visibly see the community support as well and not just give them the supplies each year.”
Helping with the event was also a no-brainer for management of Windy City Grille. When Kara Flanagin approached owner Hollie Cvitkovic about participating, Cvitkovic mentioned the idea of coordinating with Shop With A Cop, as the restaurant already has experience in work benefiting law enforcement.
“I think that we’ve helped raise quite a bit of money for the event. ... Look forward to being able to do it in the future,” said Hollie Cvitkovic, owner of Windy City Grille.
Kara Flanagin said she wanted to ensure this August was “bigger and better” than before because of the hardships 2020 has brought. The Blue Line Ride saw her vision become reality.
“I felt like this year, (officers) really deserved to be honored, especially,” Kara Flanagin said.
