The Blue Line Ride took a slight detour Saturday, June 18, but still drew dozens to support law enforcement officers and the Shop With a Cop program.
More than 20 other motorcycles followed six Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies out of Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson shortly before noon. They skipped the planned first stop at the Alcoa Police Department and went straight to the Maryville Police Department before passing the BCSO, visiting Townsend Police Department and finishing at RIO Revolution Church, where a wide range of activities were set up for families.
Kara Flanagin had hoped that the event would draw even more than the 100 riders the first time in 2020, but no one foresaw Alcoa Highway being shut down all day or a week of blistering heat that may have deterred others.
Despite the smaller number of riders, the donations, T-shirt sales an proceeds from vendors brought in $4,614 on Saturday, June 18, compared with $4,071 the day of the 2020 Blue Line Ride. There was no event in 2021.
Sponsorships brought the 2020 total to more than $10,000, and Flanagin hopes to exceed that with more sponsorships coming in and additional donors.
The Blue Line Ride begins at 11:56 a.m., a nod to badge number 156 of Maryville Police Officer Kenny Moats, who was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in 2016. Moats was a friend of BCSO Deputy Craig Flanagin and the reason Flanigan became involved with Shop With a Cop, his wife explained.
Last year about 80 underprivileged and at-risk children ages 6-10 received $200 each to shop, and Kara Flanagin said they’d like to increase both the number of children and the amount, noting the impact of inflation this year.
The Blue Line Ride also is a way for officers to show children, “We’re here to take care of you,” she said. “You’re safe with us.”
On Saturday, June 18, children could see a K-9 demonstration, climb through law enforcement vehicles and try on equipment.
The other purpose of the Blue Line Ride is to show community support for officers, like Flanagin’s husband and her brother, who works for the Alcoa Police Department.
“They go unnoticed so many days and see so many things the average person can’t comprehend,” she said.
Flanagin had been working with Ron Cooper on planning the Blue Line Ride before he died in a motorcycle accident in April. Other members of the Dragon Chapter of the Harley Owners Group stepped up and were on hand to help Saturday.
“Local law enforcement has been so good to us ... anything they want from us, they have it,” Dragon HOG Director Jim Walker said in speaking for the riding club. “To us they’re our heroes.”
Another opportunity to show support is later this summer, with the Office Kenny Moats Memorial Ride on Aug. 21. Donations at that event will go to the Officer Moats Foundation, which provides scholarships and aid to families suffering tragic loss.
To learn more about Show With a Cop or make a donation visit www.sup portshopwithacop.com.
