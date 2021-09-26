Maryville's Sam Houston Elementary celebrated with an outside assembly Friday, Sept. 24, being named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
SHE is one of only six schools in Tennessee and 325 in the nation to earn the honor this year. It qualified for the award based on scoring among the highest in the state on assessments and an application detailing programs at the school.
