Barley’s Maryville is officially the Bluetick Tavern.
Lettering on the restaurant’s glass door on Broadway Avenue downtown now identifies with its new name, but tweaking the brand continues.
A website search still calls up the Barley’s Maryville page, logo and all. And there might be some internet confusion over the former Bluetick Brewery that shut down a couple years ago on the east side of town. But patrons of the former Barley’s Maryville will find the same ambiance and staff they’re used to at the renamed Bluetick Tavern.
As General Manager Jim Williams said in October, this was a rebranding, not a renovation. What he didn’t figure on was all the gyrations involved in changing a name.
He had anticipated the rebranding would take about 30 more days. A new bride could caution there’s more to taking a new name than switching a few letters of the alphabet.
The glass doors on the Broadway entrance are re-lettered to reflect the Bluetick rebrand. Redoing all the computer stuff? In the works. New menus? Done finally, almost perfectly this time.
One thing that hasn’t changed: That guy wiping down a tabletop, getting it ready for the next customers — it just might be the owner.
On Tuesday, Jan. 14, it was, as Randy Burleson jumped into action like a normal restaurant owner. Maybe so but probably not expected for an owner with Bluetick Tavern, Sunspot, Bistro by the Tracks, Fieldhouse Social and two Stephano’s Pizzas in his restaurant corral. Not to mention the entire Aubrey’s chain with 13 locations across East Tennessee, including Maryville.
Roofers were scheduled to come by Bluetick Tavern, so Burleson was taking care of business in Maryville, clearing tables and whatever.
That other Barley’s
As for Barley’s Knoxville, he’d sold that off to the Boyd family. The sale dovetailed with speculation the night-spot restaurant would be convenient to a possible future baseball stadium. There’s been talk for a while that the Tennessee Smokies team is destined to be moved to the Old City by Randy Boyd, owner of the AA franchise and interim University of Tennessee president. He’s been non-committal, citing the club’s current Sevierville stadium lease.
A Bluetick Tavern name change was part of the restaurant deal. Fine with Burleson. That’s what he intended when he kept the Maryville location while selling the Old City place.
“That’s more of a bar, late night. This is more of a restaurant,” Burleson said. “It was time for a little more distinction for the Maryville Bluetick Tavern.”
The food is part of that. In keeping with the community theme of his restaurants, gluten-free, vegetarian and lactose-intolerant options are available in Maryville, although Burleson knows that’s not what the restaurant is known for.
“People thought this was just a pizza place with to-go food. We always had that problem. So the rename gives us a little bit better marketing for more than just pizza.”
Besides, Burleson had a name in mind, one he’d already considered years ago for Fieldhouse Social next to the UT campus. (Tip to Fieldhouse Social fans: Look for that big projection screen to be replaced by computer-linked LED TVs in upcoming weeks.)
“I was going to rename it Bluetick Tavern. Then, whenever we decided to sell the Barley’s in the Old City and they wanted to keep the name, I was like, ‘Hey, Bluetick Tavern fits better out here.’”
Fitting with the garage
So Bluetick Tavern it is. The new name comes after the renovation of the city’s parking garage that stretches from Broadway to Church Avenue. The top surface of the three-level garage adjoins Bluetick’s eastside entrance door.
To encourage guests to utilize that door, the restaurant’s host station has been moved from the Broadway entrance to the garage side. That puts the hostess on duty at the center of the action of the restaurant, with the main dining room and bar to the right, the stairs to the game room straight ahead, and the open kitchen and back dining area, including the section with recently added TVs, to the left.
One dilemma. The restaurant wants to paint the new name on the brick wall above the windows on the Broadway side. However, the signage wanted by the applicant didn’t pass muster with the city’s development services staff regarding Central Business District regulations. An appeal is filed with the Maryville Board of Zoning Appeals.
As Bluetick Tavern works through the rebranding, it has left a few people bewildered when they enter from the parking garage side. The name of the restaurant is nowhere in sight.
“I’ve had people come in here and say like, ‘What is this place?’ Because there’s no sign on this side,” said Autumn Bolinsky, a Bluetick hostess who has adapted to the new host station setup. “So it’s like, ‘Where am I?’ And I’m (thinking) like, ‘You just walked in not knowing?’”
Hello Dolly
The painted design on the exterior wall might add to the confusion. The building was formerly Roy’s Record Shop and the bricks are covered by a mural celebrating the music of the region. (Another aside: The city plans to address mural regulations this year.)
Directly above the door to Bluetick Tavern is a woman dressed in a gown, singing into a microphone — an unmistakable image of Dolly Parton with her trademark figure and blond bouffant.
Sign or no sign, the new entrance gets noticed and Burleson is grateful for it. The door had been unusable until the parking garage work was completed last year.
“The new entrance is awesome. Everybody needs to tell (City Manager) Greg McClain, ‘thank you’ for that entrance. It’s already the most popular entrance for the building,” Burleson said.
“It’s a wonderful situation. We’re just glad the parking garage is back open, and we’re getting our name changed and looking forward to 2020,” he added.
