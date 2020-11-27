Almost a month after robbing a Lenoir City bank, the “Bluetooth Bandit” allegedly did the same to a Vonore location Friday.
FBI special agents and the Vonore Police officers are searching for the man in regard to a robbery at Simmons Bank in Vonore. The same suspect was wanted after Foothills Federal Credit Union in Lenoir City was robbed on Nov. 5.
An FBI Knoxville Field Office press release states the man entered Simmons Bank at approximately 10:27 a.m. Friday, approached a teller and demanded money. After the teller complied, the man fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.
The man was described as white and in his 40s to early 50s, the release states. He stands between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall and was wearing a black knit gaiter over his face, plus a camouflage trucker’s-style hat adorned with the Caterpillar “CAT” logo.
“The back of the hat was mesh-style and was a bright yellow or green in color,” the release states. “He was also wearing a gray zip-up jacket with dark pants and dark shoes. In addition, the suspect was wearing a Bluetooth headset during the robbery like the one seen on the suspect during the robbery of the Foothills Federal Credit Union in Lenoir City earlier this month.”
Anyone who knows the suspect or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751, submit a tip at https://tips.fbi.gov or contact the Vonore City Police Department at 423-884-2480.
