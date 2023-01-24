Legal counsel for Blount Memorial Hospital sent a written proposal to the county government’s attorney last week, Jan. 17.
“Our outside counsel has reached out to the mayor and (county) commissioners with a proposal to try to avoid messy litigation,” hospital attorney LaJuana Atkins said in a Tuesday, Jan. 24, hospital board meeting.
The hospital suggests that the county drop its objections to the BMH’s proposed sale of a $22.2 million property in the Springbrook area of Alcoa. It also asks that the county enter into an agreement halting current legal proceedings until April 30.
The hospital sued the county in December, asking for political independence. It did so hoping, in part, to prevent recent county commission decisions from taking effect and to remove barriers to the Springbrook sale.
In a response, the county noted its intent to file a counterclaim.
If the hospital proposal were accepted, the county mayor’s office and hospital leadership would be required to meet by the end of January to discuss points of contention. Talks could also include mediation of the ongoing lawsuit, according to the letter.
But the deadline for a reply to the proposal was set for 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. As of 5 p.m., hospital officials said that they had not received a response.
The Daily Times could not reach Craig Garrett, the county’s attorney, by press time.
Following Atkins’ comments to the board, directors held a closed meeting to discuss “marketing and strategic planning.” The meeting would discuss such matters exclusively, Denny Mayes, board president, said.
The deteriorating relationship between the hospital and local officials came into public view throughout 2022. There are several points at issue.
During the summer, the mayors of Blount County, Maryville and Alcoa — the three governments that, along with Maryville College, appoint directors to the Blount Memorial board — wrote a letter to hospital leadership arguing that Harold Naramore’s June appointment to BMH CEO violated state law requiring public notice ahead of meetings.
The hospital board responded that the appointment was in order and voted to reaffirm him as CEO at a regular meeting.
Months later, in October, the hospital board approved an agreement with Montecito Medical, a real estate firm, to sell most of a Springbrook-area property for $22.2 million, using a lease-back agreement. The deal would not disrupt operations at the facility, Naramore said after the vote.
He added that the sale would provide BMH with a vital “infusion” of cash.
The Jan. 17 proposal also states in part that the Springbrook sale would “allow it (BMH) to gain needed cash reserves as required by the covenants associated with the County’s outstanding revenue bonds issued for Blount Memorial … ”.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell was not immediately aware of the proposed sale. Contending in a late-November letter that the county owns BMH and all its assets, Mitchell asked for the resignation of the hospital board, changes to the hospital’s charter and a long-range financial plan from an external consultant.
He offered the attempted sale of the Springbrook property, multimillion dollar hospital losses and board members unresponsive to the entities that appointed them as support for his requests.
He also found the hospital’s default under county revenue bond covenants troubling.
At a Nov. 29 called meeting, the county commission voted to remove the directors it had appointed to the hospital board.
Two weeks later, the commission voted in favor of changing the hospital’s charter to permit direct appointments to the BMH board by the governments, rather than a straight up-or-down vote on nominees selected by a separate nominating committee.
Hospital leadership responded, saying in letters and public meetings that the mayor’s understanding of the relationship between the county and Blount Memorial was inaccurate, that the requested changes to the hospital’s charter would be void without the BMH board’s approval and that Mitchell repeatedly declined to meet with hospital leadership.
Naramore directly disputed Mitchell’s criticisms of hospital transparency and countered that the clash was political in nature. He wrote in a Nov. 22 letter to the BMH organization, “(Those) care delivery battles are ones that we fight because that’s our mission; these political battles are ones that we shouldn’t have to devote time to fighting. The founders of our Hospital worked really hard back in the 1940s to set our Hospital up so that it never became a political pawn for reasons just like this – health care is not political and it never should be.”
