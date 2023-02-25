The president of the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors sent letters to Christi Sayles and Chris Flynn Wednesday, Feb. 22, advising them that the Blount County Commission’s recent votes to appoint them to the BMH board were “illegitimate.”
As such, the letters state, neither person can take up director positions on the Blount Memorial board. Denny Mayes, the board’s president, invited both Sayles and Flynn to forward their resumes to a nominating committee for review.
At the same time, county officials argue that the nominating committee for hospital board positions disregarded open meetings law. Therefore, they contend, that committee’s actions are themselves illegitimate.
BMH Inc. — the nonprofit that runs the hospital — and the county government are enmeshed in disputes over issues including hospital leadership, ownership of BMH’s assets and transparency. BMH Inc. sued the county in December 2023, and the county brought a countersuit against it Feb. 7.
“It’s very disappointing that the hospital leadership tells their employees and the Commission publicly how much they want to communicate and cooperate on the one hand, while they have an active lawsuit against us and continue to stonewall our appointments on the other,” county commission Chairman Jared Anderson wrote in an email to The Daily Times.
BMH representatives declined to comment on the letters.
The county, the cities of Maryville and Alcoa and Maryville College all appoint directors to the nine-member BMH board. Nominations for directors traditionally originate in the hospital board’s nominating committee and are either approved or rejected by the cities, county or college.
In December, county commissioners adopted a resolution to amend the hospital’s charter to permit direct nominations to the BMH board. The cities of Maryville and Alcoa must pass a similar resolution for the amendment to take effect. Hospital leadership maintain that any charter amendment must come from the Blount Memorial board.
The nominating committee is chaired by the BMH board president, currently Mayes. He was originally appointed to the hospital board by Blount County; the commission, citing lost confidence in hospital leadership, voted to remove him from his position, along with directors Scott Powell and Robert Redwine, in November.
Powell resigned from the BMH board Dec. 23. County commissioners voted to fill his seat Feb. 16, a little more than a week after rejecting the nominating committee’s recommendation that Trevis Gardner take up his position.
Commissioners voted Feb. 16 to appoint Christi Sayles, a certified public accountant, to replace Powell. Sayles’ was a direct nomination from the commission.
Under the hospital charter’s terms, direct nominations to the BMH board are permitted only in certain circumstance. They are possible when the committee fails to put forward a nomination 30 days after an appointing entity rejects a committee nomination, and 30 days after a vacancy materializes, if no nomination has been made.
Trevis Gardner’s nomination came to the county Jan. 26, over a month after Powell resigned. In a memo dated Feb. 10, County Attorney Craig Garrett writes that because over a month elapsed between Powell’s resignation and the date by which the commission received a nomination from the committee, county commissioners were able to make their own selection.
In a separate meeting also held Feb. 16, commissioners nominated and approved Chris Flynn, an engineer and vice president for procurement at Revantage, as a replacement for Robert Redwine. Redwine’s term expired Dec. 31, though he has continued to serve in lieu of a new appointment.
The nominating committee had previously put forward two names for the county’s consideration — Koki Best’s and former state Rep. Bob Ramsey’s —to fill Redwine’s seat. Both names were rejected.
Garrett argues in a separate memo, dated Feb. 16, that because the nominating committee did not provide notice of its meetings and failed to take minutes during those meetings, its actions are “void.”
The memo reads that the office of attorney Mark Mamantov, also representing the county, reached out to the Tennessee Open Records Counsel for an opinion on whether the committee needed to make its meetings public. The memo states that the open records counsel agreed with the county’s attorneys.
The memo also states that hospital counsel contested the notion that open meetings law requirements apply to the committee.
As such, Garrett writes, the commission can make its own selections for representation on the hospital board.
“I would be more than willing to attend a nominating committee meeting and try to reach a resolution. However, the hospital board president convenes the Nominating Committee in secret and doesn’t give public notice of those meetings. I think that needs to change,” Anderson wrote over email.
