Blount Memorial Hospital’s board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday, Dec. 13, to authorize a process that could see BMH shift from “governmental” status into an independent not-for-profit corporation.
The Blount County mayor’s office recently suggested the transition, hospital board President Robert Redwine said during the meeting. The discussions that followed “have been very beneficial and are very welcomed by the hospital,” he said.
The board’s vote permits BMH administration to work with Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell’s office and the Blount County Commission, among others, to achieve any changes necessary to moving into independent status.
By itself, the Tuesday vote does not affect the hospital’s status. To be enacted, such status changes would need to be approved by both the Tennessee General Assembly and the county commission.
Rather, Redwine said, the motion “underscore(d) our support for the county’s recommendation.”
If ultimately approved, the hospital would take possession of all BMH assets held or claimed by the county.
“I think this has a chance to be very constructive and a good thing for the hospital as we move forward. The reality is, the challenges of running a hospital don’t lend itself well to their current model, which isn’t a criticism of the government or a criticism of hospitals, it’s just really ... the change of circumstances and our financial health environment,” hospital CEO Harold Naramore said during the meeting. “I think it also would be beneficial for the county.”
In an email to The Daily Times, Naramore wrote that the change would “eliminat(e) additional requirements that our governmental status places on us, currently.”
‘Hospital ownership’
The hospital’s status has been a prominent topic in local government. Arguing that the county owns “every asset” of the hospital, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell last month asked for the resignation of the hospital’s board of directors. In a letter to the hospital board, he cited multimillion-dollar losses and inadequate board oversight as among the causes of his request.
The county’s ownership claim stems partially from a 1945 private act permitting Blount County “to own and/or operate and maintain a nonprofit general hospital in said County.”
Mitchell also noted that the county sought a waiver of default from a lender after the hospital’s default on county revenue bond covenants. Both Mitchell and other elected officials have raised their concerns regarding the impact of the hospital’s financial problems on county finances and credit.
In response, Naramore wrote a Nov. 22 email contesting Mitchell’s interpretation of he county’s relationship with the hospital. His email read, “He (Mitchell) cites numerous examples of his perception of the Hospital and County’s relationship as it pertains to ownership and oversight, which our Charter and legal opinions confirm are not valid.”
Following a question regarding such statements, Naramore told The Daily Times Tuesday that there had been “no change” in hospital administration’s understanding of BMH’s relationship with the county.
‘The path forward’
Blount County Chief Administrative Officer Randy Vineyard noted that he opened talks with hospital administration regarding a possible status change last Monday, Dec. 5. During the hospital board meeting, he warned directors that the transition process was likely to prove a “long, hard slog.”
The General Assembly is the only entity empowered to change the 1945 private act that governs the hospital-county relationship, Vineyard said. He told The Daily Times that both county government and the hospital administration will need to ask for any alterations to the private act.
Hospital administrators will also need to file a 501(c)(3) application. “That’s a process that, on a good day, is three to four months long, probably,” he noted. “Then, there’s just all the minutiae of assets and liabilities and documentation, and then you have to get the state comfortable with it.”
“None of this happens without the state attorney general signing off on it,” he noted.
County Director of Accounts and Budgets Brian Baldwin commented that over the course of the last week’s discussions, “It was clear between the hospital group and us, the common goal that we have is a successful hospital in Blount County.”
