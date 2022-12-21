Blount Memorial Hospital brought a lawsuit against Blount County Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the Blount County Chancery Court, seeking a restraining order against the county, as well as political independence from it. The suit was necessary, a lawyer for the hospital argues, to protect BMH from political interference and to prevent “immediate and irreparable harm to BMH.”
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, in his capacity as mayor, is also named as a defendant in the suit.
John Owings, an attorney representing the hospital, motioned for a restraining order against the county. If issued as requested, the order would prevent the county from “interfering with” hospital operations and “BMH’s rights and ownership of the BMH Springbrook facility,” among other requests.
The order would also prevent two resolutions passed by the county commission — removing three hospital board appointees and allowing direct appointments to the board by the county and the cities of Maryville and Alcoa — from taking effect.
A verified complaint from the hospital, also filed Wednesday, further asks the court to determine that BMH’s board and officers possess “sole authority to operate and manage BMH as a Tennessee nonprofit corporation.” It also asks for a judgment that the county has no interest in BMH’s attempt to sell the Springbrook property.
The Springbrook sale
The legal action follows contention between the hospital and the county regarding ownership of the hospital and its leadership. The hospital’s board of directors, the nomination process for new directors and a proposed $22.2 million sale of most of the Springbrook healthcare facility operated by BMH have all been subjects of discussion.
Mitchell sent a Nov. 21 letter to BMH’s board asking for the resignations of the board of directors, a stay on the sale of the Springbrook property and a charter amendment ending the current means of selecting hospital directors.
He argued in the letter that “all of (the hospital’s) assets” belonged to the county and criticized the hospital for declining to notify the county of its financial position and the impending Springbrook sale. He wrote that the Springbrook sale agreement, approved by the hospital board during an October meeting, troubled him and indicated “unwise financial planning.”
The cash acquired from the transaction “comes at a very high price,” he wrote.
Hospital CEO Harold Naramore responded, disputing Mitchell’s take on the county-hospital relationship and writing in an email sent to the BMH organization that he had made multiple attempts to discuss the hospital’s situation with Mitchell, but had been rebuffed. The sale of Springbrook, Naramore argued, will provide BMH with a necessary “infusion” of cash. The sale was intended to close in December, but has been halted amid the back-and-forth between the hospital and the county.
In legal filings, Owings contends that the prospective sale of the facility is valid, as Springbrook is not licensed as a hospital and is not used as one. It is also titled “in the name of BMH,” per the complaint.
The complaint further reads that the hospital used its own funds to purchase the facility in 1996. The county’s attempt to forestall the sale will cause “irreparable” damage to the hospital and could render it unable to meet its debt obligations, the filing says.
In a special called meeting held Nov. 29, the Blount County Commission voted to remove three hospital directors — Robert Redwine, Denny Mayes and Scott Powell, all county appointees — from the board. The hospital, through its legal representation, asks the court that the directors retain their spots on the board.
The complaint reads that the commission’s vote is invalid as the county does not have the authority to remove directors. Further, it states, removing a director “for cause,” such as lost confidence, violates BMH bylaws. It also argues that the Nov. 29 meeting didn’t see public notice.
Another resolution considered during the November meeting, meant to disband the nominating committee that determines candidates for appointment to the BMH board, failed.
As the nominating committee was preserved, the county commission was not able to immediately replace the directors it voted to remove. Nominees for director positions on the hospital board have traditionally been selected by a hospital nominating committee. With the hospital charter unchanged, the nominating committee retained the ability to select nominees for the board.
After a nominee’s selection, the county commission, the cities of Alcoa and Maryville and Maryville College may vote to accept or decline the committee’s nomination, but are not able to offer their own names for consideration immediately following a vacancy.
Sixteen days after the Nov. 29 meeting, the commission voted to approve a charter amendment that would allow direct appointment of board members by the commission, among other changes. That vote, which would affect the nominating committee, is named in the suit as one of multiple reasons for litigation. The complaint cites Robert’s Rules of Order, which the commission follows, as an obstacle to the charter amendment. Owings writes that the commission should not have considered the amendment, since it voted down the resolution to disband the nominating committee in November.
Last week County Commission Chairman Jared Anderson disputed the notion that the vote violated Robert’s Rules, telling The Daily Times that there was “a significant change in wording” of the December resolution and that that change would allow the county to vote on changing the nominating committee.
Representatives of the county mayor’s office could not be reached by press time.
