With Thanksgiving days away and the COVID-19 pandemic still making headlines, Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore clarified some of the most confusing aspects of the virus.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported that as of 3 p.m. Saturday, there were 830 active COVID-19 cases in Blount County. On Friday, Nov. 20, the county added five more people to the virus’ death count.
In this Q&A, Naramore tells Blount County how to be vigilant against the coronavirus as temperatures drop and cases rise.
Q: If people choose to be with their families for Thanksgiving, what should they do to stay safe?
Our best recommendation, and what I’ve shared with our medical staff, is to plan ahead for safe celebrations and evaluate the risks of your celebrations or gatherings throughout the entire holiday season. I even shared that at my house, this is the first year in my married life that my personal Thanksgiving will be just my wife and me. It’s sad, and it’s going to be hard to not see our family and friends we always celebrate with, but I’d be sadder if we carried on and one of our guests became sick or if my wife or I contracted COVID-19.
We all love Thanksgiving and other opportunities to gather with family and friends — some who typically travel from outside our area who we don’t get to see very often. However, traditional celebrations also increase the chances for the virus to spread quickly.
Q: What do we know about how the virus is transmitted? Is it airborne? Can it live on surfaces? For how long? What is the real risk of touching public surfaces?
COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory-spread virus, and that’s why it is so important to wear a mask when you are around others and to stay six feet apart.
It’s not impossible to contract COVID-19 from touching surfaces — it’s just a lot less common. An individual who touched a surface would then have to transfer the virus to the body by touching their eyes or putting their hands in their mouth, but we do have natural tendencies to touch our eyes and face more often than we realize. That’s why it’s so important to wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer when handwashing with traditional soap and water is not an option, and routinely clean high-touch surfaces.
Additionally, if you don’t feel well, stay home. If you’ve presented for a COVID-19 test, stay home and isolated from others until you receive the results unless you need emergent medical care. If that’s the case, disclose your pending test to first responders and medical professionals before you come into contact with them or as quickly thereafter as possible.
Q: How much time does it take to be exposed to the virus?
It doesn’t take long. Based on CDC guidance, an exposure is considered to be spending 15 minutes or more within six feet of someone who has or becomes symptomatic with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. But because some individuals could be asymptomatic, it’s hard to know what your risk of exposure is when you break social distancing guidelines.
Basically, think of it this way: anything inside of the 15 minutes where you’re within six feet of someone else could put you at risk. The tighter the quarters and the longer the time together equates to the higher risk of exposure.
Are all masks effective? Which masks (cloths, surgical) work best?
In a perfect world we’d all have N95s, but such is not the case and people are concerned what they’re wearing doesn’t work.
Masks make a difference. The medical science is strong in showing that masks are effective in helping to stop the spread of the virus.
Masks don’t only stop you from spreading COVID-19; recent information from the CDC says that even the cloth mask, with two or more layers, can even provide some level of protection for the wearer in addition to those around him or her.
It’s important to wear masks and facial coverings correctly, though, for them to be effective. Be sure that your mask covers your nose and mouth and that it secures to your face on the sides and beneath the chin area. Exposing the nose or mouth while wearing the mask decreases its effectiveness. Also, be sure that if you’re using a cloth mask, you’re laundering it regularly and that you remove it correctly — handle them only by the ear loops or ties, and fold the outside corners together. Always wash your hands after you take them off, too. If you’re wearing something other than a cloth mask, be sure you’re replacing it often to provide optimal protection.
The extra emphasis on the importance of mask-wearing this year will also provide protection not only from COVID-19, but also from the spread of other respiratory illnesses traditionally seen this time of year.
What kind of medications are given to people who are diagnosed with COVID-19? Are all symptomatic individuals prescribed them? Is Blount Memorial short on these medications?
There are a variety of medications that may be given to treat patients with COVID-19, and the type of medications and when they are used are determined by the patient’s physician, based on the patient’s health history and current health status.
At Blount Memorial, we have all the pharmacological agents that are needed to care for COVID-19 patients, and we’re not in short supply of any of them. These can include remdesivir, dexamethasone, Eliquis and a new medication that just became available Friday (today), called baricitinib.
What is in short supply is convalescent plasma, and this isn’t unique to our hospital but is instead a shortage hospitals across our country are experiencing. We strongly encourage you to consider donating convalescent plasma through MEDIC Regional Blood Center if you’ve had COVID-19 and are able to donate. Convalescent plasma is only available through person-to-person donation, so anyone who may be eligible to donate after recovering from a previous donation truly has the ability to save a life.
What is the likelihood that people who are listed as dying from COVID-19 actually died from other causes? What is the criteria for claiming a person’s death was a result of the coronavirus?
No patient at Blount Memorial is diagnosed with COVID-19 without a positive test, and we continue to test every inpatient admission in our facility so that we can work to protect our hospital from unnecessary exposures to our patients, staff and facilities. We believe we may be the only hospital between our eastern border through middle Tennessee to be doing this.
COVID-19 attacks the body in so many ways — it’s described as a persistent multifront attack, as it affects every piece of your body. We know that in the moment, it can affect the cardiovascular system and the lungs pretty intensely. We also know it affects the digestive system, the musculoskeletal system and the nervous system.
This virus is unlike anything we have seen, and it affects individuals of all ages and all health statuses in so many different ways. It’s not uniform, which is why it is so hard to predict its impact.
There are people who have no underlying health issues who contract COVID-19 and then experience heart attack or blood clots, despite them having no risk factors or family history of the potential for cardiac issues. They have normal heart function, but after being diagnosed with COVID-19, they develop heart problems that become life-threatening in many cases.
There’s a lot of ongoing monitoring and research in the medical community about the long-term effects a COVID-19 diagnosis may have on an individual’s health, whether they were symptomatic or not. We won’t know the full impact for at least the next 12, 18 or 24 months, if then.
How long do antibodies stay in the blood?
At this point, we really don’t know. There’s not enough solid information in the medical community to know for sure and research and studies will continue to be conducted to give us a better idea. I will say that we know of an individual, locally, who is continuing to have antibodies for nearly eight months.
Can you get COVID-19 twice? How?
While it’s still under investigation by medical researchers, there are some documented cases of people getting COVID-19 more than once. The chance of that happening is still unknown, as there have only been a few cases globally.
Why can some people get it but other people in their households not get it?
It’s really unclear, but our experience here in Blount County has been that it frequently spreads to people in the same household. We have seen this quite often, and it’s starting to be more rampant as individuals are becoming more relaxed about mask usage and social distancing with members of their household or people they consider to be close contacts.
If a patient is put in the intensive care unit, does that mean that he or she is definitely on a ventilator? Is a patient likely to die if he or she is put on a ventilator?
Being put into the ICU or into a critical care setting does not automatically mean that an individual is being put on a ventilator, and being put on a ventilator does not mean that a patient is going to die.
Patients who are in an intensive or critical care setting are there because the level of care that they need at that moment has increased. Their condition is “critical” or “intensive,” but it does not mean that they have no chance to recover. Sometimes being in the ICU or other critical care setting is temporary for a patient, who later returns to a traditional patient room.
Similarly, a ventilator is not used as often as we saw earlier this year. We’ve learned a lot about the virus since it first appeared in the United States, and a ventilator is not something we use initially in the treatment of patients. A ventilator should not immediately be associated with death but rather a more critical situation.
Is there a plan in place if Blount Memorial Hospital runs out of space for COVID-19 patients in ICU or at all? What is that plan?
As part of any type of disaster planning, hospitals have plans that they adapt for surges of patients — and the best plans you have are the ones you never have to implement. For us, it’s no different with COVID-19 and us having increasing numbers of patients who require hospitalizations. And, just as we have from the beginning, we remain prepared and not panicked.
As our number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalizations has increased this week and as it increases in the weeks to come, as we suspect it will, we will continue to utilize the traditional and non-traditional spaces that we have to care for patients who need medical interventions.
Let me make it clear: we continue to have beds available for COVID-19 patients, but we also have beds available for the health needs of our community that aren’t associated with COVID-19. We’re still seeing our community members who are experiencing strokes, heart attacks, the birth of a child and surgical needs. Just because COVID-19 is what we’re focused on, we can’t forget that the everyday health needs of our community don’t just go away. They can’t be ignored. Those everyday health issues, if not managed and treated when they need to be treated, can be more devastating and even deadly.
Our hospital and our doctors’ offices and clinics remain some of the safest places in our community when it comes to your risk of being exposed to COVID-19. That’s because of the safety precautions we have in place today and the planning we’ve done since this began. Do not delay care, routine preventive care and medical follow-ups out of fear — the outcomes will not be good for you or the overall health of our community.
