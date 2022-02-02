COVID-19 continues to run rampant through Blount County, but the chief medical officer at Blount Memorial Hospital feels that cautious optimism isn’t unwarranted.
“I believe we have reached the peak for new cases,” Dr. Harold Naramore said this week in an email interview with The Daily Times. “We are seeing a decline in the testing volume at our CareToday Clinic, and the positivity percentage is beginning to drop, too. The country in general is in a very steep decline with omicron, and the curve, nationwide, looks very much like what South Africa experienced.
“Here locally, we generally lag the national curve by 10-17 days, so I am hopeful and expect that by mid-February, we’ll see a substantial decline in our county. As the prevalence of this virus declines, so will the health care resources needed to care for it.”
Still, daily COVID numbers released by BMH shows that the area isn’t out of the woods yet: After peaking at 73 hospitalizations last Sunday and Monday, the number of hospitalizations on Wednesday fell to a total of 64 COVID patients at the medical center — 47 of which are unvaccinated, according to the hospital’s daily dashboard.
While the daily snapshot is a good sign, the numbers compiled by The New York Times COVID tracker show that Blount is still a region of concern: The average number of new reported cases on Tuesday averaged 434, according to the tracker, a two-week increase of 188%. With 17 deaths over the past two weeks, the number of hospitalizations increased by 46% and the positivity rate by 52% during the same period.
Still, however, Naramore looks toward those national trends as a guidepost, he added. Wednesday’s New York Times tracking showed that the number of new cases had dropped by 44% over a two-week period, the positivity rate remains flat and the number of hospitalizations fell by 14%. While the death rate was 39% higher, Naramore said that’s to be expected.
“Remember, once new cases begin to fall, the hospital admissions and deaths don’t fall immediately,” he said. “Those two things will always lag behind the new case and positivity rate declines. Like almost every health system in the country, this most recent surge of COVID has strained both our inpatient and outpatient resources, but because we monitor our situation daily, we have been able and are continuing to successfully meet the needs of our community for COVID and non-COVID care.”
Last week, the hospital joined other health care facilities across the region for a statement asking for public support, in the form of hand-washing, vaccinations and boosters and common-sense precautions, in light of the most recent omicron variant surge. While the omicron variant, he added, has shown to produce milder symptoms, the sheer number of cases has still meant an unprecedented strain, especially on the hospital’s emergency department.
“This has sometimes caused longer-than-usual wait times during some periods, as some who present to the emergency department present with non-emergency symptoms or illnesses and injuries that can be managed in primary care, walk-in or urgent care clinics,” he said. “Non-emergent care can be delivered more timely in these areas, and it helps to ensure the emergency department is readily available for true emergencies. We continue to encourage our community to use the emergency department for truly emergent situations.”
And the messaging from the beginning, he added, has always been that the best preventative for severe infection is the vaccination and follow-up booster shots. None of them, however, provide total immunity, Naramore pointed out — but they can make a difference between life and death.
“People need to understand having the two doses and the booster may not protect you from contracting the omicron variant,” he said. “What it does mean is that if you get omicron, you’re much more likely to have mild-to-moderate symptoms and not require hospitalization and/or die of the virus. Essentially, it’s very similar to what we experience with annual flu shots. Getting the flu shot doesn’t mean you won’t contract the flu. It does mean that your symptoms are typically milder, and you can recover at home rather than needing to be admitted to the hospital and/or dying from the flu.”
For those who contract COVID, the best course of action is to control the symptoms in a similar manner as those who get colds and the flu: stay hydrated, quarantine and follow up with primary care physicians for specific recommendations based on personal health histories. Monitoring the body’s oxygen levels to ensure they don’t drop to dangerous levels is also important, he added.
And while at-home tests are helpful, he pointed out, one particular omicron subvariant (BA.2.) “does appear to escape testing more often than the original omicron variant,” he said.
“Because of this, if you return a negative result from an at-home test and continue to be symptomatic, you should still talk to your health care provider about whether or not you should present to a local testing location,” he said. “Regardless, anyone who is symptomatic should follow protective guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus.”
