Blount Memorial Hospital Inc. and Blount County have agreed to mediation in an attempt to resolve a range of disputes.
A Blount County Chancery Court order dated March 1 states that the two parties have agreed to discuss their differences. Those have intensified in recent months and range from hospital management and current leadership to ownership of hospital assets.
Talks between BMH Inc., the nonprofit that operates the hospital, and the county will start March 14 at 9 a.m. “Everything is on the table,” county attorney Craig Garrett wrote in response to an emailed question from The Daily Times about the scope of the mediation.
“Everything” could encompass current legal complaints; potential transfer of hospital management from BMH Inc. to the University of Tennessee Medical Center; conflicts concerning how hospital board members are selected and seated; and ownership of assets titled in the name of BMH.
A statement BMH spokesperson Jennie Bounds provided in response to questions from the newspaper about the mediation reads in full, “We will participate with good faith in the mediation scheduled for next week.”
Once mediation ends, the two entities will submit a report to the court.
BMH Inc. sued the county in December 2022. It also brought a motion for a restraining order against the county for “interfer(ing) with BMH’s rights and ownership of the BMH Springbrook Facility.” BMH has since dropped that motion, but maintains that it owns all assets titled in its name alone.
Counsel for BMH Inc. requested mediation in the dispute with Blount County Jan. 25, weeks after a ruling on the restraining order against the county was postponed. They also filed an amended complaint Jan. 25, asking again that assets titled under BMH’s name be deemed the hospital’s.
In a Feb. 7 reply to the initial suit from BMH, the county requests that the court declare it the owner of all hospital assets.
Hospital executives have argued that recent county actions constitute damaging political interference and detract from BMH’s ability to provide quality health care. Hospital CEO Harold Naramore has pointed to reputational harm as a serious problem BMH has faced since the controversy escalated, noting effects on hiring and business deals.
County officials have said that the hospital’s leadership are unresponsive to government directives and fail to provide sufficient transparency with the public. Among other points of contention, county commissioners have taken issue with the fact that several directors on the hospital board appointed by Blount County continue serving despite a November vote to remove them.
The prospective sale of the Springbrook health care facility was one trigger for the conflict between the county government and BMH administration. The BMH board authorized a purchase agreement with Montecito Medical Real Estate in October. It would have seen the hospital enter into a $22.2 million sale-leaseback arrangement for most of the building, but retain occupancy of the facility for up to 25 years. Naramore has said on multiple occasions that the cash from the sale was needed, and legal filings indicate it was to be used to meet bond debt obligations.
However, the county and the hospital disagree over ownership of that facility. They also clash over the wisdom of the sale. Arguing that the county — which owns the hospital — also owns all hospital assets, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell wrote in a November letter to the BMH board that the sale represented a “a very serious concern.” It “comes at a very high price,” he wrote, and would be used to put off difficult decisions.
In public meetings, Mitchell has noted that the deal would lead to BMH paying significant interest on the building as part of the arrangement.
Naramore told hospital board members in February that the Springbrook deal was “dead,” amid the controversy.
The court’s mediation order also provides counsel for BMH Inc. with an extended deadline of April 3 for replying to the county’s countersuit.
