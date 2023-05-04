A Maryville couple has filed suit against the Blount Memorial Physician Group and two doctors employed at Blount Memorial Hospital, claiming malpractice on the doctor’s parts led to undue suffering in one of their patients. Sherri and James Jones of Big Bend Drive are asking for a combined $1.75 million in damages from the physician group and doctors Stephen Pacifico and James Ray.
The suit, filed April 27, says Sherri underwent laparoscopic surgery at BMH before being readmitted the next day with “unbearable abdominal pain unlike any pain she had experienced in the past.” Her condition continued to deteriorate over the next eight days until another operation was performed to correct injuries allegedly created by the initial surgery.
The doctors listed, the suit alleges, “deviated from and fell below the standards of acceptable professional practice” by not performing a proper investigation of their patient’s complaints. Each day of delay in treatment “caused Ms. Jones to suffer injuries and worsening conditions than would otherwise have been the case had her complaints and worsening condition been properly addressed in a timely manner,” according to the plaintiffs.
Sherri allegedly spent 48 days at BMH before being transferred to another hospital.
Josh West, senior communications manager for BMH, said the hospital does not comment on pending lawsuits.
