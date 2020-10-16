A nurse who worked at Blount Memorial Hospital has settled with her former employers less than five months after she was fired from her job because of racist messages sent from her Facebook account.
According to a statement from attorney Joe Costner who represented Bowers in her suit, BMH agreed to remove Facebook posts from May 30 and June 1 which claimed she posted “offensive and inappropriate comments on her Facebook page.”
It also agreed to never again make similar claims to third parties.
There was no mention of a monetary settlement.
The case was filed on Sept. 15 and settled by Sept. 29, according to court documents.
During that short period, Bowers requested and was granted a restraining order against the hospital.
Moreover, Costner’s release stated that though BMH filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Health Board of Nursing, that organization closed an investigation, finding Bowers did not violate any TBN rules or codes of conduct, according to the release.
Filings recount the specifics of the incident which happened at the end of May.
Bowers’ then-boyfriend, Richard Haun, signed an affidavit in which he admitted sending racist and violent messages using Bowers’ Facebook Messenger account.
Bowers alleged in the case’s initial complaint she was in a patient’s room at the time Huan sent the messages.
BMH shared two posts on Facebook shortly after, acknowledging leaders there were aware of the messages and later stating Bowers’ position had been terminated.
Both posts are no longer on the hospital’s Facebook page.
During the incident, people contacted BMH, demeaning and threatening Bowers saying things like “She is a blight on nurses everywhere,” and “I’m ashamed to even be included in the profession with her,” according to the complaint.
“Ms. Bowers was humiliated, frightened and suffered mental anguish as a consequence,” the complaint stated.
The filing also referred to emails between The Daily Times and hospital spokeswoman Jennie Bounds in which a reporter asked if the decision to fire Bowers would be reversed if it was proved Haun wrote the messages.
“We have nothing to add beyond our statement,” Bounds wrote in a June 1 email quoted in the complaint.
Bowers is now employed in nursing again, Costner said in a phone interview.
The Daily Times contacted BMH regarding the settlement Thursday. Bounds emailed the hospital does not comment on legal matters.
Bowers’ case was dismissed on Oct. 14 from the Blount County Chancery Court with full prejudice, meaning it will never return to court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.