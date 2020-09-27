Four Blount Memorial Hospital employees on Friday became the first recipients of a scholarship created in honor of retiring Chief Nursing Officer Sonya Newman Large.
Dr. Harold Naramore, Blount Memorial’s chief medical officer, funded the scholarship.
“When Sonya announced her retirement, I knew I wanted to honor her in a way that continues to give back and support the profession she poured her entire nursing career into,” Naramore said. “She started her career caring for patients at the bedside, and she’s ending it ensuring patient care as a hospital leader.”
The scholarship is available to any BMH employee in good standing who has worked in the hospital system for at least one year and is enrolled in or has an acceptance letter to a licensed practical nursing, registered nursing or bachelor of science in nursing program.
The application looks at need, but also at the reasons the applicant wants to work in nursing.
This year’s recipients, Kasey McIntosh, Ashley Riddle, Candace Deaderick and Sarah Weinsheimer, were given a bouquet of flowers, certificate and $1,250 scholarship check at a Friday ceremony in the hospital.
McIntosh works in the Blount Memorial Physicians Group as a medical assistant and is in the registered nursing program at Pellissippi State Community College.
Weinsheimer is a registered nurse at the hospital and enrolled in the bachelor’s program at Western Governors University.
Riddle is a patient care technician and ward clerk enrolled in South College’s nursing program.
Deaderick is a charge nurse at the Transitional Care Center at MorningView Village and is working toward her bachelor of science degree in nursing at Lincoln Memorial University.
“It means a lot, especially the opportunity to help further our career and that they care about advancing our career,” Deaderick said.
The women work and go to school full time while balancing private lives: Deaderick is a mother of three young children, Riddle is her grandmother’s caregiver, McIntosh recently lost both of her parents, and Weinsheimer has two children and is pregnant.
Each of the recipients said they want to continue to climb the career ladder at Blount Memorial like Large did.
Starting at BMH in 1983 as a bedside nurse, Large grew into positions such as RN program coordinator and director of nursing resources. In 2009, she became the chief nursing officer.
She will retire at the end of this month.
“Blount Memorial also is the only place I’ve ever worked — it’s my home, and it always will be,” she said. “I’m honored that as part of my legacy here, the opportunities and financial support for developing new nurses or encouraging our veteran nurses move themselves forward will continue.”
Joseph Newsome, the current assistant chief nursing officer, will take over for Large on Oct. 1.
Large will continue to work with the hospital staff to review scholarship applications.
“Nurses are more than caregivers,” Large said. “And, I’m a strong believer that career development is never officially completed in the nursing profession. There’s always an opportunity for nurses to learn and refine skills that can positively impact the delivery of health care.”
