Blount Memorial Hospital is limiting visitors to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
All BMH patients will be limited to two visitors during their stay, and guests must be at least 16 years old. Patients receiving treatment in isolation rooms will only be allowed one visitor, unless receiving end-of-life care.
Patients who are admitted with either a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors.
Hospital visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Everyone visiting a patient should enter the building through the hospital’s outpatient entrance.
The birthing center will allow two adults and healthy siblings to visit.
Those who have a cough, fever, shortness of breath, have traveled out of the country or have been in contact with someone who has coronavirus may be denied entry to BMH.
Also, the hospital’s intensive care and critical care units enacted stricter visitor restrictions. Both units will allow one visitor per patient, and visiting hours for both units will be from 10-11 a.m., and 2-3 and 4-5 p.m
