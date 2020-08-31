Blount Memorial Hospital’s gift shop brought in nearly $71,000 for fiscal 2020 despite several obstacles posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gift shop is run entirely by hospital volunteers — typically 30 staff the shop, but because of the pandemic, only eight currently are working.
“Some of our volunteers won’t be back for a while because of COVID-19 concerns,” Blount Memorial Director of Volunteer Services Connie Slingluff said. “When you look at my group, they’re in the high-risk group. Some of them have adult children who don’t want them to come. Some just aren’t comfortable.”
Despite this reduction in available volunteers, the workers still managed to bring in $70,872.19 — only $23,000 less than in 2019, BMH Public Relations Specialist Josh West emailed.
All of the funds will go back into the hospital’s budget, West wrote.
While the gift shop sells clothes, knickknacks, get-well-soon cards and snacks, a large portion of this year’s profit has come from the sale of masks.
Slingluff said she orders masks varying in design and size from about 20 suppliers.
One of the most popular mask brands, she said, is RainCaper, a company that originally sold umbrellas.
“They started making masks out of their materials,” Slingluff said. “They have a lot of artistry on their umbrellas, such as Monet or Van Gogh, so they use those same prints to make their masks. They also did some patriotic masks that have been really popular, too.”
Another company that originally made T-shirts took to making masks as well. They are made out of T-shirt material and have images of various animals’ faces on them.
“One of our employees from surgery has been using those masks to try to make people smile a little bit and brighten their day,” Slingluff said.
With school starting back, she said there also has been a larger demand for children’s masks.
The mask sales have helped the gift shop continue to bring in money even as hospital visitors are limited.
Starting March 23, BMH only allowed essential visitors: those vital to a patient’s care needs, two adult support people for women giving birth and one support person for people going to the hospital for surgery or testing.
Restrictions eased throughout the summer. As of July 23, hospital inpatients are allowed one designated visitor between 2-6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends.
However, the location of the gift shop also has proven to be a challenge.
Nestled near the hospital’s ground-floor entrance, which has been closed to the visitors as a result of COVID-19, the shop has experienced reduced traffic.
“Our sales have been affected in part because that entrance is not open to the public right now,” Slingluff said. “We’ve had to work hard to try to get people to come in. With COVID, people have to come down to that floor to find us. We do have a great employee base that has been purchasing items. The masks have really helped us along this year.”
Even with the barriers in place because of the pandemic, the gift shop has seen a successful sales year, which Slingluff said is mostly because of the environment the shop brings to the hospital.
“It’s kind of a respite for a lot of people,” she said. “It’s not so institutional looking. You don’t feel like you’re in a hospital when you walk in. We try to have pleasant music on, and we try to make it a comfort for people. People can find a comfort gift here.”
If a person is not an inpatient’s designated visitor, the gift shop has made it possible still to send comforting gifts to those hospitalized.
“What I try to encourage people to do right now, whether for an employee or a patient, we can prepare a plush animal, such as a ‘Giving Bear’ or a ‘Pocket Prayer Bear,’” Slingluff said. “People can order those online at HospitalGiftShop.com and we can attach a balloon to them and take them up to the nursing floors to be delivered.”
