Blount Memorial Hospital has hired back all of the 211 employees it furloughed in April as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital officials say.
Most of the furloughed employees worked in areas that were shut down as a result of Gov. Bill Lee’s COVID-19 executive orders, BMH Director of Public Relations and Marketing Jennie Bounds emailed.
The halted services were in surgery, fitness centers and the hospital’s sleep center. Furloughed were those workers and others in areas that experienced low patient volumes because of the pandemic.
“I am proud to say that, even to this day, no job within the Blount Memorial system has been eliminated due to COVID-19,” BMH Chief Executive Officer Don Heinemann said. "We did not lay anyone off, we were able to help employees maintain benefits, and in most cases, we were able to keep all of our employees working in some capacity, even if it wasn’t in their traditional role.”
In total, 211 employees were furloughed in April. To continue working, many chose to be a part of a labor pool, where they served in non-traditional roles.
“Essentially, these individuals had the opportunity to be redeployed into new roles that our organization needed to fill based on the challenges coronavirus response brought to our hospital,” Bounds said.
Employees participating in the labor pool made personal protective equipment such as masks and gowns. They also were assigned to staff screening tables, work the community information line and deliver donated supplies, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore told The Daily Times in May.
If employees chose not to participate in the labor pool, they could have used accrued paid time off or to go without pay.
When services previously mandated to be closed restarted on May 1, affected employees were able to get back to work in their original roles.
“I think it’s important to know that our employees who were affected never ‘left’ Blount Memorial,” Heinemann said. “By definition, a furlough is a temporary unpaid leave of absence or a reduction of hours, but employees retain their jobs and benefits, and can use accrued paid time off. In a furloughed situation, they are just temporarily not working, but the process is that they do return to working their normal positions.”
Now, in addition to bringing furloughed employees back on, Blount Memorial is looking to expand its staff further.
“Now that all services are up and running and we no longer have employees in our labor pool that we can use to support our coronavirus response efforts, specifically, we actually are working to fill several new positions,” Bounds said.
Blount Memorial is looking to hire temperature-takers and screeners for all of the hospital’s facilities, Bounds said. It’s also in need of "sitters" — people who sit with patients who are confused or need a staff member in their rooms, Bounds said.
Several positions are available in food and environmental services, registration and other non-clinical areas.
“You don’t have to have a clinical background to work at Blount Memorial,” Bounds said.
On the clinical side, however, hospital officials are offering a 13-week temporary employment program that would pay registered nurses and licensed practical nurses $50 and $40 per hour, respectively, for 13-hour shifts three times a week.
“While some of our services were affected with temporary closures, our hospital continues to have many open positions available on our job board,” Bounds said. “Positions are added regularly, and we encourage anyone in our community who has been affected by job loss or loss of hours — or who simply wants to join our team — to take a look and see if there’s an opportunity for them with us.”
The job board is at blountmemorial.org under the “employment” link.
