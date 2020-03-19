Blount Memorial Hospital announced Thursday the hospital is looking to fill several job openings immediately.
Many of the jobs, such as those in the food and nutrition department, do not require licensure or experience in health care.
“At a time when other businesses and industries are being forced to downsize personnel, Blount Memorial is ramping up,” said Chris Wilkes, executive director of BMH’s human resources department.
People with experience in health care are encouraged to apply at Blount Memorial’s Transitional Care Center at MorningView Village, which is offering a four-week certified nursing assistant training class. The class will begin April 13 and will be held in the center’s classroom at 2320 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
All applicants who want to take this class should visit the “Employment” page at blountmemorial.org and complete the “CNA TRAIN – Transitional Care Center” application.
A full list of available positions also is available on the “Employment” page at blountmemorial.org.
