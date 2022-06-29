With the appointment of a new chief executive officer and other internal adjustments, Blount Memorial Hospital is taking steps in its strategic plan to fix a budget operating in the red.
Statistics illustrating the pandemic’s negative effect on BMH improved again during May.
“Pleased with where we are since March,” Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Jonathan Smith said during Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting, “knowing that a lot of things we’ve put in motion are starting to work.”
For the third consecutive month, BMH didn’t purchase expensive COVID-treating drugs, like Remdesivir. And while contracting workers was still above budget projections, the expense was lower in May than in previous months.
Smith said the hospital continues to have significant staffing shortages.
Length of stay has also been high during COVID-19 peaks. At the beginning of the year, length of stay was its highest since 1995 but has been on the decline since January.
Operating income showed a deficit of $960,000 for May alone and $26.7 million year to date. Expenses exceeded revenues by $896,000 in May and by $31.6 million for 11 months into the fiscal year.
“We’re continuing to dig into our expenses and look for areas where we can have cost savings,” Smith said.
Officials have stated that Harold Naramore’s appointment as the next CEO is part of the strategic plan to stabilize challenged finances — over two years into the pandemic, with a looming recession and during hiked inflation.
When Naramore was reaffirmed as the hospital’s CEO on Tuesday, board member Stephen Kiefer said the hospital didn’t need to wait any longer to appoint a new leader.
The budget
In addition to Naramore’s affirmation, the board approved the 2023 fiscal year budget — beginning July 1 — and re-appointment of the board president, vice president and secretary/treasurer.
The largest percentage change from the 2022 to the 2023 fiscal year budget is a near double increase in marketing expenses. Smith said the hospital plans aggressive marketing campaigns for service areas where administrators believe the hospital can grow.
Employees will also see a raise of at least 3% implemented throughout each department.
Hospital rates will increase by 3.9%, which Smith said was based on a pricing study, and the budget projects a 6% increase in patient revenue from fiscal year 2022.
Total expenses are budgeted at $345. 7 million and expected to exceed revenues by $678,000. Operating income is budgeted at a projected loss of $4.8 million.
“Statistically, you do sort of see a mixed bag: some things going down, some things going up,” Smith said, “as we look to basically exit COVID, hopefully, and move to something that looks a little more normal for us.”
