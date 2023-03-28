Blount Memorial Hospital Inc. representatives spoke at a Tennessee House committee meeting Tuesday, March 29, to ask that members reject an amendment to the private act that created BMH. The meeting ended abruptly as a committee member questioned hospital officials, and the vote was rescheduled for April 4.
The private act amendment would allow the Blount County government to both select Blount Memorial’s operator — a position filled by BMH Inc., a nonprofit organization since 1945 — and to end relationships with hospital operators, among other changes. If such a relationship ended, draft amendment language states, the manager would be required to “transfer all assets of the hospital that are held by the manager to the County.”
It landed on the House Local Government Committee agenda after a Feb. 16 vote of the Blount County Commission. To enter into force, it has to pass through the full General Assembly and a second reading from the county commission. It comes amid litigation and monthslong political controversy between local government and hospital officials.
BMH’s multimillion dollar operating losses have been a major recent focus of government discussions. In order to address what hospital CEO Harold Naramore has termed a dire need for cash, the Blount Memorial board voted in October to approve a $22.2 million sale agreement for most of the Springbrook health care facility in Alcoa.
“Through our strategic planner, and consultation with our lender, we determined that pursuing a real estate investment trust would be the quickest and most timely way to pursue cash in order to meet our debt obligations,” Naramore said during the committee meeting Tuesday.
However, in November, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell wrote a letter to the hospital board contending that that facility, along with all hospital property, belongs to the county. Mitchell also expressed concerns over the terms of the sale itself and the board’s transparency. He requested the resignations of the three BMH directors appointed by the county then serving on the board. A week later, county commissioners voted to remove their appointees.
One director appointed by the county — Scott Powell — has resigned since that vote. Two others — Robert Redwine and Denny Mayes, now the board’s president — continue as directors.
Political disputes took on a legal dimension in late December, when BMH Inc. sued the county, asking the court to determine that the hospital owns the assets titled in its name alone. The county filed a counterclaim against BMH Inc. in February. Also in February, Naramore said that the Springbrook deal was “dead” as a result of the contoversy.
“Given the magnitude, complexity and uncertainty of what’s contained in this private act change, I’m not asking the committee to weigh in on which side of this private act that we should be on. I think this is a local matter,” he said, requesting that committee members either vote against the amendment or abstain from the decision.
Following Naramore’s comments, Mayes also addressed the committee. “We are making progress,” he said of Naramore’s leadership of the hospital and its recent finances.
Former state Sen. Doug Overbey, currently legal counsel for BMH, said at the meeting that “this is not your typical private act.”
“You’re being requested to look at a private act to change intimately the relationship that has gone on for more than 75 years between Blount County and the Blount Memorial Hospital Incorporated,” he continued, terming that relationship successful.
“Please do not just defer judgment to the Blount County Commission,” he said of the amendment.
He also said that the amendment raised major legal questions concerning constitutionality and commented on the fact that the county, specifically, sent amendment to the state.
Other than the four directors appointed by Blount County, two each come from the cities of Maryville and Alcoa and one from Maryville College, which donated land to the hospital.
“This private act wasn’t sent to you by Maryville College, Maryville, city of Alcoa —only by Blount County, because they want you, inappropriately, to put your thumb on the scales of justice,” he said.
Rep. Jay Reedy asked if his understanding that the county owns the hospital, which is operated by BMH Inc., was correct.
“You’re getting to the heart of what’s at the litigation.” Overbey replied. “That has always, in sort of a theoretical sense, been something of an intention.”
“If we start looking at deeds, there are deeds that control the central core, what you and I would consider a hospital,” but assets titled in BMH Inc.’s name alone do not belong to the government, he said. Further, he added, the notion that the county owns the hospital could be complicated by the fact that Maryville College also donated property for the hospital in the 40s.
Reedy asked why there are no elected officials represented on the hospital board. “It just kind of blows my mind that a county commissioner would not be sitting on that board thereself,” he said. Naramore began to explain that a nominating committee — distinct from the hospital board and the county commission — presents candidates to appointing entities for approval or rejection, when Rep. John Crawford announced that the meeting needed to conclude by 1 p.m.
Remaining agenda items, including the private act amendment, would move to next week’s meeting, he said.
