Blount Memorial Hospital announced Friday that only people who are critical to a patient’s health care support should visit the hospital while COVID-19 remains a threat.
A BMH press release stated that effective immediately, the hospital is asking anyone with a fever, cough or shortness of breath to refrain from visiting the hospital.
“We know how important it is for family members of patients to be able to see their loved ones who are hospitalized and how much it means to someone hospitalized to get a visit from a friend or loved one,” said Blount Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore. “At this time, however, patient safety must take precedence, and preserving that safety means limiting access to people who absolutely need to be here for our patients.”
People who visit the hospital are expected to cover their mouths, wipe their noses with tissues when they sneeze or cough or do so into their elbows instead of their hands.
Blount Memorial offers an electronic greeting card program that people can use to send get-well cards to hospitalized loved ones. The cards are delivered to patients by a hospital staff member.
“It’s a good way to let people know you care and that you’re thinking of them,” Naramore said.
To send an electronic greeting card, visit bloun tmemorial.org/ecard.
