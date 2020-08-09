Blount Memorial Hospital officials are looking to make permanent the curbside testing center at East Tennessee Medical Group — established to create minimal-contact COVID-19 testing.
The CareToday Curbside option, which opened June 15, first consisted of four drive-up testing spots at BMH’s ETMG, 266 Joule St., Alcoa. On July 6, BMH added five more spots as COVID-19 numbers in the county continued to rise, BMH spokeswoman Jennie Bounds said.
Roughly 80-100 individuals presented for testing daily at BMH in July, Blount Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said. People can be tested at the curbside clinic, in the hospital or at one of the hospital’s satellite clinics.
Now, Blount Memorial officials want to expand that testing past COVID-19, Naramore said.
“At the CareToday Curbside location, we can assess individuals with a variety of health care concerns, without them having to leave their car,” he said.
Naramore anticipates testing for seasonal flu and other viral infections, strep throat, mononucleosis and other acute respiratory illnesses to become available at ETMG within the next few months.
“It’s a tremendous convenience for the patient, and it helps to keep those individuals who are sick in their own environment, rather than them having to come into the building,” Bounds said.
Blount Memorial officials decided to look into expanding the curbside clinic’s testing as part of their annual planning for flu season, which typically peaks between December and February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We know we’re going to be seeing both flu and COVID-19 in our community, and we need to be prepared to test for and treat both,” Naramore said. “By expanding our ability to test for these illnesses, that spread with individuals in close quarters, we can continue to care for those who are sick.”
Curbside testing also could be a good resource for patients who spoke with their doctors virtually through a telehealth appointment. Having a curbside option gives them the opportunity to confirm their condition while still never having to see a doctor in person.
“It may be that we need to swab for a confirmed diagnosis, and by having this curbside option, patients — including those with small children — don’t have to do anything more than simply pull into a space and call or text a number for a provider to see them,” Naramore said.
Since COVID-19 entered Blount County in March, Naramore and other hospital officials have urged people not to ignore their routine and emergent health care needs because of COVID-19.
“We are trying to continue to prepare for COVID-19 in our community, but we’re also trying to maintain the care for patients with other health care needs as well,” Naramore said. “As we’ve said from the beginning, forgoing regular health care visits, diagnostic testing and follow-ups and simply seeking care when something’s not right is not something we, as a society, can continue to let happen.”
Mostly, through expanding testing, Blount Memorial seeks to make health care more convenient for people who are not feeling well, Naramore said.
“We want our patients to feel safe in our facilities,” he said. “If we can make it more convenient for them, then that’s a bonus.”
