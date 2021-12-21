Knox County Heath Department officials announced last Thursday that the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 had been detected, meaning it’s only a matter of time before the first omicron-positive case is reported in Blount.
In fact, according to Blount Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Harold Naramore, the facility’s chief medical officer, it’s likely already arrived.
“It’s undoubtedly here in Blount County,” Narmore told The Daily Times by email. “One of the important elements of the omicron variant is that it’s extremely contagious — in fact, it’s about 2 to 2 1/2 times as contagious as the delta variant. Most epidemiologists say they feel it’s as contagious as measles, which is considered to be on the list of the most contagious illnesses we see.
“Right now, although omicron is more contagious, the delta variant remains more virulent, which means it makes you much sicker than omicron does. Delta continues to bring with it increased chances for hospitalization and/or death, while omicron can sometimes mimic a bad cold or present no symptoms at all, especially in those who are fully vaccinated and boosted.
“Because the symptoms look so different, some people would never think that they may have COVID, which then leads to it spreading faster,” Naramore added.
Naramore’s confidence that the variant is already in Blount County is demonstrative of the speed at which it propagates: While the new strain was first detected in South Africa, it wasn’t labeled as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization until Nov. 26. The United States followed suit on Nov. 30, according to the Centers for Disease Control, and the first case in the United States was detected in a California resident who had recently traveled to South Africa on Dec. 1 — less than three weeks ago.
While much is still unknown about omicron, preliminary reports indicate that it causes milder and fewer life-threatening symptoms than its delta counterpart. In addition, The Associated Press reported Monday that booster shots of the Modern and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines significant increased the amount of antibodies used to fight off COVID infections.
“As I have emphasized many times, I strongly encourage people to get all three doses of vaccine,” Naramore said. “If you’re eligible to get a booster, please get a booster. COVID is not going away. Our goal is to continue moving forward from it being a pandemic to an endemic with manageable outbreaks that we can expect to see on a regional and/or seasonal basis.
“Get vaccinated, and if you’re eligible to get the booster, make sure you get it. The newest data shows that two mRNA vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer) continue to be effective against severe illness and death, but that they are not very protective against being infected with omicron. However, data from those who have been boosted after the completion of two mRNA vaccines shows an 80 percent protection rate against omicron.”
And while the transmissibility of omicron may mean it becomes the dominant variant in the United States, the milder symptoms shouldn’t mean the public doesn’t take it seriously, Naramore added.
“One of the things, as a medical professional, that I’m concerned about is the sheer volume of omicron,” he said. “Clinics and hospital emergency rooms may be significantly challenged in taking care of individuals who have the omicron variant.”
Given the abundance of holiday gatherings over the next two weeks, such close proximity between friends, family members and loved ones may increase the spread of COVID-19, along with a number of other respiratory illnesses, including the flu. Vaccinations, he added, can help protect vulnerable elderly and immune-compromised family members as well as make the Christmas season more pleasant.
“If you’ve had all three doses of vaccine, and the people you’re with have, too, then I think you can feel relatively comfortable about enjoying holiday gatherings,” he said. “If not, then you should take reasonable precautions, including masking and social distancing, to the degree possible.”
With COVID affecting the holiday season for the second year in a row, Naramore acknowledged that residents of Blount County and around the country are plagued by COVID fatigue as much as they are the virus itself. While there’s no end on the immediate horizon, such precautions can slow the number of deaths due to COVID-19 — which currently stand at more than 800,000 in the United States alone.
“People both in and out of health care are feeling COVID exhaustion,” Naramore said. “However, COVID doesn’t care about our exhaustion. The more vigilant we are in taking precautions against COVID, the less impactful it will be on us as individuals and as a society.”
