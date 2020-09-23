Blount Memorial Hospital officials are warning of a stark increase in COVID-19 cases as the weather starts to cool down.
“I hope I’m wrong, but I believe the bumpiest time, the time we’re going to have the most patients in the hospital, where we’re going to experience the most stress, is yet to come,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said.
Naramore encouraged the hospital’s board of directors during a meeting Tuesday to encourage those around them to take precautions.
“As I stand here, I will tell you I am convinced the best way to prevent this virus is to wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart, wash your hands and avoid large indoor gatherings,” he said. “And the science on this is unmistakably, undeniably clear. There is no confusion about this.”
Despite the county seeing cases rise — from Aug. 23 to Sept. 23 there were 729 new cases — hospitalizations at Blount Memorial have been decreasing.
At last month’s BMH board meeting, Naramore reported 18 inpatients with COVID-19. This month that number was nine.
The downward trend, he said, can be credited partly to the return of schools.
“We may not be seeing the hospitalizations follow the increased percentage of positives because schools are going back,” Naramore said.
He explained that while schools may be increasing the number of coronavirus cases, most of those times, the students don’t get sick enough to need hospitalization.
“They don’t get very sick,” Naramore said, “but they certainly spread the illness.”
The University of Tennessee on Sept. 22 reported that 685 students and faculty were in self-isolation because of positive COVID-19 tests or exposures. Maryville College is not publicly reporting COVID-19 cases.
These numbers can only be expected to rise as the weather turns colder, Naramore said.
“I do think the late fall and winter are going to be challenging times for us and suspect those will probably be our peak times,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve seen our peak yet.”
Naramore said BMH is prepared for the case increases.
“It is of paramount importance that we have adequate testing for the fall and winter and work very diligently to ensure that and always consider additional testing options if the need arises,” he said.
Further, Naramore said, the last thing the community needs as temperatures start dropping and COVID-19 cases start rising is a hefty flu season.
“If you take a flu shot and do the things we do to prevent COVID we’ll have a very light flu season,” he said. “There’s already representation in the world that demonstrates that.”
The Australia Department of Health reported Aug. 23 that since March, there had been 21,079 cases of the flu. In 2019, there had been 247,277 cases reported by Aug. 25.
“Globally, influenza activity was reported at lower levels than expected for this time of the year,” a World Health Organization influenza surveillance report stated. “Despite continued or even increased testing for influenza in some countries in the southern hemisphere, very few influenza detections were reported.”
BMH officials are hoping for the same in Blount County.
“We don’t want people in the hospital with flu and with COVID. That’s not a good combination for us,” Naramore said. “We can prevent the flu in large measure.”
Naramore said if people get the flu shot, they generally don’t get sick with the flu. Further, the mortality numbers for those who get the vaccination are better.
East Tennessee Medical Group, 266 Joule St. in Alcoa, will open its annual flu shot clinic on Sept. 28 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Flu shots also are available at ETMG ’s CareToday Clinic, also at 266 Joule St. in Alcoa, from 4-9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Flu shots also are available at many pharmacies.
No appointments are necessary to receive an ETMG flu shot, and most insurances are accepted.
