A 31-year-old male patient died Friday after jumping from the fifth-floor fire escape on the of the north side of Blount Memorial Hospital.
The incident happened at approximately 10:10 a.m. Friday.
“Upon hearing the hospital’s emergency response system activated, clinicians responded immediately and began treatments at the scene,” hospital spokesman Josh West said. “The individual was transported to the hospital’s emergency department where he was pronounced dead.”
Crews from American Medical Response and the Maryville Fire and Maryville Police departments responded. MPD is continuing its investigation.
“Our preliminary findings is that it is indicative of suicide at this point,” MPD Chief Tony Crisp said. “He was given immediate medical attention by hospital staff, but his injuries were too significant to overcome.”
The Tennessee Statewide Crisis Hotline phone number is 1-855-CRISIS-1 or 1-855-274-7471, and the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number is 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-273-8255.
(1) comment
Does anyone know this guys name?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.