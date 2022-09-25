A group of 56 physicians at Blount Memorial Hospital signed a letter addressed to Maryville City Council and written in response to a notice of lost confidence sent from council to two members of the BMH Board of Directors.
The board is made up of representatives from the cities of Maryville and Alcoa, Blount County and Maryville College. Maryville has two representatives on the board, David Pesterfield and David Cockrill.
Two and a half weeks ago, the letter from council recounted the events that have generated controversy — the appointment of Harold Naramore to CEO of the hospital, which municipalities believe was not transparent or supportive of the board’s bylaws. Then the letter thanked Pesterfield and Cockrill for their 14 years of service to the board and notified the two they would not be reappointed once their terms end.
Hand delivered to Maryville and dated Thursday, Sept. 22, the physician response stated disappointment in the city’s treatment of the two board members and announced support of the board’s decisions.
“In exchange for their dedicated efforts, the acknowledgement they have received from you is your ‘lost confidence,’” the letter states.
It further contends that in communication to board members and The Daily Times, BMH is referenced as a “’community hospital that receives taxpayer support.’” The letter states that the reference is “factually incorrect,” as the hospital does not receive any financial support from either city or the county governments.
“We do, however, provide residents of each of those municipalities Charity and Uncompensated Care,” the letter states. “Throughout the past 12 years, that total is over $400 million, none of which has been supplemented with support from local government.”
Two years of providing care during the pandemic, the letter states, placed more financial stress and burden on BMH. It specifically notes that hospital staff delivered COVID-19 related testing and treatment therapy to the community, knowing the services would bring financial loss.
The letter compliments the board, including Cockrill and Pesterfield who supported the decision, for allowing physicians to provide such care during the pandemic despite its expense.
“Coming out of an extremely difficult two years spent providing medical care during the pandemic, your interference and lack of support is disheartening,” the letter states.
Gaining signatures
A source close to the hospital said BMH employees felt pressured to sign the letter or face retaliation. Maryville Councilwoman Sarah Herron also said that employees felt coerced into signing the first draft of the letter.
The first draft was reportedly left on a table of a staff lounge area on Monday, Sept. 19, for several hours. It included two paragraphs that the final draft did not.
One stated that while council may not agree with the decisions made by the board, “we (the physicians) fully support these decisions and we are surprised to see your frustrations being taken out on these two individuals, our Hospital and its Executive leadership. It is our position that individuals with political disagreements or agendas should not attempt to interfere with the delivery of health care services to our community.”
The second removed paragraph stated that given council’s treatment of the two board members and misunderstanding of the hospital’s funding, council demonstrated a lack in understanding of healthcare operations and hospital financing.
“While we do not expect you to understand the complexities of healthcare, we do expect you, as leaders of the City of Maryville, to provide support for the delivery of medical care in your community,” the first draft states.
Executive Director of Public Relations and Marketing, Jennie Bounds, said neither the “Hospital” or board wrote or shared the letter.
“If employees, physicians or volunteers are communicating their concerns as individuals, they have the right to do so,” Bounds emailed to The Daily Times on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
In an internal email sent to a long list of BMH employees, the sender refers to a letter proposed by “Dr. Souther” in light of “controversy around some recent actions by the Maryville City Council as it relates to our board.”
Susan J. Souther is the Chief Medical Officer at BMH, appointed after Naramore moved from CMO to CEO.
“I have been asked by Dr. Souther to see who would be interested in signing this letter,” the internal email states. “To be clear, there will be no reprisals, repercussions, or consequences of any kind for individuals who choose not to sign this. I have been assured of this ...”
