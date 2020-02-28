Blount Memorial Hospital predicts little to worry about locally amid growing global concerns over the coronavirus.
“We are prepared here to handle any level of infections this virus causes. It’s important not to panic,” said Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Hal Naramore on Friday. “This is not a healthcare emergency in the United States yet.”
Naramore also said the threat can be contained and could pass without causing the levels of disruption seen in other countries.
“That’s what we hope for, but we’re prepared if it doesn’t,” he added.
Blount Memorial released on Friday a four phase response to a potential outbreak.
The hospital and its satellite clinics are currently in the first phase, Director of Public Relations and Marketing Jennie Bounds said.
Patients who have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea or have had close contact with confirmed cases of the coronavirus will be tested in this phase.
Samples from these patients will be sent to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s laboratory in Atlanta. Naramore said it takes anywhere from 72 hours to five business days for the results to come in.
If a person tests positive, Bounds said Blount Memorial and its clinics will enter phase two of the plan.
The positive cases will be quarantined either to their homes or to a designated area of the hospital, Naramore said.
In the second phase, the hospital plans to create designated triage areas and open negative pressure isolation units to accommodate larger numbers of patients.
Should these larger isolation units become overcrowded, the hospital will open additional negative pressure isolation units in phase three of any response to an outbreak.
Finally, if the hospitals and clinics experience a dramatic increase in the number of coronavirus patients, Bounds said they will begin coordinating with other regional and national facilities to acquire additional resources in phase four of the plan.
While no eminent threat exists in Blount County, pharmacies in the county have reported people increasingly purchasing surgical masks.
A representative from Walgreens Health said the pharmacy has seen an increase in demand for the masks.
“It’s not as many as you’d think, though,” a pharmacist at Blount Discount Pharmacy said. “I think it’s pretty well understood it’s just precautionary.”
For prevention, Naramore said to take the same precautions for the virus as one would for the flu — rescheduling travel, washing hands, avoiding hand-to-mouth and hand-to-eye contact.
Most importantly, Naramore said if a person feels sick, to stay home.
Overall, he emphasized that the county is not in direct danger, but if the virus were to come, Blount Memorial and its clinics would be prepared.
“If it were to come here,” he said. “We would be able to combat it.”
