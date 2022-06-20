On Monday, Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors President Robert Redwine signed a letter to local government that assured the three mayors BMH followed proper procedure for appointing the new Chief Executive Officer.
The two main concerns raised in the letter signed by Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, Alcoa Mayor Clint Abbott and Maryville Mayor Andy White on June 13 were that BMH hadn’t followed their own bylaws for the selection process and a state-law required public notice for a meeting wasn’t provided.
On June 9, BMH announced Harold Naramore as the new CEO following former CEO Don Heinemann’s retirement.
Per the bylaws, once a new CEO needs to be appointed, the board president and executive staff discuss the situation. The response letter from BMH states that in the face of strategic and financial challenges prefaced by the pandemic and “other factors affecting the hospital industry,” BMH needed to appoint a new CEO as part of a strategic plan.
“In considering the appropriate strategic plan going forward, the board has been mindful of the need for a CEO who will be able to oversee the successful execution of a strategic plan over the next several years,” the response letter states. “The appointment of a new CEO became a critical part of of the Board of Directors overall strategic analysis.”
The next step outlined in the bylaws is for the board to call a meeting and discuss the selection process; skills and experience for the candidate; the compensation package and contract. Strategic planning sessions for governing bodies are not required to be open meetings, under the Tennessee Open Meetings Act, the letter states.
It adds that the Executive Committee of the board interviewed five in-house candidates and met five different times during the selection process. Having received recommendations from senior management endorsing Naramore as the new CEO, the executive committee also valued his skillset and experience, then extended recommendation for his hire to the board.
The board met at 8:30 a.m. on June 9 and approved the recommendation. The second concern raised by the three municipal governments was that public notice wasn’t given for the meeting.
An email timestamped for 2:32 p.m. June 8 was sent to The Daily Times regarding a meeting notice faxed from BMH requesting publication for the 8:30 a.m. meeting June 9, but the notice was not published in the June 9 edition.
“A notice of that meeting was sent to The Daily Times for publication but, for reasons not known at the moment, the notice was not published,” the letter states.
Changes with Naramore’s promotion won’t take effect until July 1. Since the called meeting wasn’t published in The Daily Times, the letter states that the board will re-affirm Naramore’s appointment at its regular monthly meeting on June 28.
Hospital administration and the board, as reiterated in the letter, are confident that Naramore is the best equipped candidate to oversee and direct the planning and strategy of BMH moving forward.
“Although Blount Memorial Hospital faces immediate financial and operational challenges, the strategy for dealing with those challenges goes far beyond the hospital’s balance sheet and income statement,” the letter states.
It concludes by stating that the appointment of a new CEO is a sensitive matter, and the hospital doesn’t want to see any action that may undermine the public’s confidence in BMH.
