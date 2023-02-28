Counsel for Blount Memorial Hospital, Inc. sent a cease and desist demand letter to the University of Tennessee Medical Center last Tuesday, Feb. 21. In the letter, attorney John E. Owings insists that UTMC end discussions with Blount County government about assuming management of Blount Memorial Hospital.
BMH Inc. has served as the hospital’s nonprofit operator since it opened in the 1940s. Further conversation between Blount County and UTMC “will not be tolerated,” the demand letter reads.
BMH Inc., “by and through its charter of incorporation” is currently in a contractual relationship with the county, it says; county officials have disputed this in public meetings.
Should UTMC persist, the letter continues, BMH Inc. could pursue legal action such as adding the medical center to an ongoing lawsuit against the county.
The letter also requests that UTMC preserve all documents concerning the proposed management transfer.
Blount Memorial CEO Harold Naramore broached the topic of a transfer directly during a Tuesday, Feb. 28, hospital board meeting. He commented that the demand letter was sent because of “what we believe is improper tampering in our business relationship.”
“I probably have never had an afternoon in my career at Blount Memorial I got more phone calls from irritated employees, upset people, than I had that afternoon,” he said of the day the proposal was announced.
The hospitals and the governments
The letter comes two weeks after Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell announced he would seek the Blount County Commission’s permission to negotiate an agreement that could transfer BMH’s management to UTMC. That same week, commissioners voted to ask state representatives to amend the private act that created BMH.
If the amendment passes in the Tennessee General Assembly and through a final commission vote, the county could select the manager of the hospital. It could also end its relationship with any hospital operator.
Dispute between the county and the hospital ranges among several issues. Those include ownership of hospital assets, such as a health care facility in the Springbrook area of Alcoa; hospital finances; and BMH’s leadership. The conflict is taking place at the legislative level, with county commissioners voting to remove numerous hospital board members and aiming to change how nominations to the board can be made, and in court. BMH Inc. sued the county late last year, and the county filed a counter complaint Feb. 7.
Assets and property
The Feb. 21 demand letter cites current litigation, stating that unless BMH Inc. consents, or a court determines who — the county or BMH Inc. — owns the hospital’s assets, it’s inappropriate for UTMC to discuss a management transfer.
Part of the legal complaints concern ownership of hospital property and assets. Those include the Springbrook area facility. The hospital board approved most of that facility’s sale in an October board meeting. The $22.2 million purchase price would have given the hospital a sorely needed cash infusion, Naramore has said on multiple occasions.
Mitchell responded to the sale announcement publicly in November, saying that the form it took —a sale-leaseback transaction — alarmed him and raised major concerns about the financial stability of the hospital.
“You’re selling this for $22.2 million, you’re gonna sign a 25-year contract, you’re gonna lease it back and pay the taxes on it, and at the end of it, you’re gonna invest $56 million in this and not own it,” Mitchell said Feb. 16 of his thoughts on the sale.
Stalled for months amid contention with the county, Naramore said Tuesday that the Springbrook deal “is done, dead.”
“This week, I got a letter from Montecito (the prospective buyer) that they are terminating their pursuit of a REIT (real estate investment trust) with us, in large measure because of our continuing conflict with Blount County government,” he said. “That’s cash we desperately need.” Legal filings state the hospital intended to use money from the sale to meet looming debt obligations.
Executive assistant to the mayor Amy Cowden told The Daily Times Tuesday afternoon that since the commission meeting, the mayor’s office and UTMC’s talks have been confined to updates concerning the situation. The mayor’s office intends to continue with the recommendation that UTMC assume management of the hospital, she said.
The Daily Times reached out to UTMC representatives Tuesday, but did not receive a response by press time.
