With a 1-year-old daughter and a recently laid-off husband, Minnie Carver needed a job, so in May 1968, she started as a switchboard operator at Blount Memorial Hospital.
She will retire at the end of February after nearly 53 years at the hospital.
“I’m going to miss the place,” Carver said. “I’m going to miss the people. I still have mixed feelings. After almost 53 years, it’s going to be a big change. I’ve worked all my life.”
When Carver started at BMH, her job was to answer the phone and connect calls to where they needed to go, but in the ‘60s, that task was more complicated than pressing a call-forwarding button.
Using a cordboard system, the operator plugged in one cord to answer the call and one to connect it to an extension. After the caller hung up, the operator unplugged both cords.
“Nothing was automatic about it. Everything was manual,” Carver said. “It was a job you could go home and forget. You didn’t have to worry about what you had facing you the next day. Once you did it, it was done.”
Now, as a senior phone operator, she still works a switchboard, which has been simplified as technology has developed.
“She’s a rock in that switchboard,” Blount Memorial Director of Safety and Emergency Management Judy Effler said. “She started out with the cords, but she just flies with the new technology in there. She does a great job and keeps it running like a well-oiled machine.”
The changes in phone technology are among many that Carver has experienced during her more than half-century at the hospital. She’s watched as the hospital has expanded and staff has changed as Blount County has grown.
At the end of February, though, she no longer will be the voice on the other end of Blount Memorial’s phone as she enters into retirement.
Her time will be spent with her husband, who preceded her in retirement by 27 years, and her 9- and 5-year-old great-grandchildren who live next door.
“We live out in the country and we’ve got a little bit of property, so I think I’m going to start my garden. I haven’t had a garden in four years now,” Carver said. “I like to sew and read. I’ve got a brother and a sister who live near the coast of North Carolina, and I hope I can visit with them because I love the beach.”
Her presence will be missed at the hospital, as expected when someone spends half a century in a single place, coworkers said.
“She’s just awesome at (her job),” Effler said, “and I don’t know what I’m going to do without her.”
But Carver, who planned to stay at Blount Memorial only until her husband was called back into work after being laid off, looks fondly at her career of connecting people via phone.
“The hospital has been good to me,” Carver said. “I can’t complain.”
