Blount Memorial Hospital will begin coronavirus testing for anyone admitted to the hospital beginning today and the the results will be available to providers within hours.
“As our community and state begin to slowly reopen, and more people start to venture out, we know people in our community — and communities across our state and nation — are still concerned about the spread of the virus, even if individuals appear to be asymptomatic,” Blount Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said in a news release. “As a nation, we all think about that uncertainty, but in Blount County, we want our community to know that we remain focused on our efforts to continue keeping our hospital environment as safe as possible.”
The ability to offer in-house coronavirus testing and more rapid results has been in the works for several weeks, with Naramore saying the hospital already had the molecular testing platform, BD MAX, in its laboratory.
The testing is not a solution testing of large volumes of people, but BMH said that it could become a valuable tool for its inpatients, emergency department patients and employees.
“We knew this platform would not replace the process we have for testing patients through our testing tent at East Tennessee Medical Group,” Naramore said, emphasizing that results from private labs that are processing those tests often are coming back the next day, as of the end of April.
“We knew BD MAX needed to be used when a more-timely result was most-needed,” he said.
According to the laboratory, the hospital’s BD MAX instrument is used to perform PCR (molecular) testing, and it can be used to detect the presence of COVID-19 ribonucleic acid (RNA) in a patient’s upper respiratory secretions found in the nasopharyngeal area, where the nose meets the throat.
Naramore added that this testing platform is being used to test any patient who is being discharged from the hospital and going to the hospital’s Transitional Care Center at MorningView Village, the release states.
“From the beginning of our COVID-19 response, we’ve looked at what was required, what was guidance and most importantly, what we felt was the right thing for us to do — beyond requirements and guidelines — for our patients and our community,” Naramore said. “We’re not going to stop looking at what we can do at Blount Memorial to help mitigate COVID-19 in our community, and specifically, our hospital.
“That’s a responsibility we have to our community, and it’s one we take very seriously.”
