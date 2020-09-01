Blount Memorial Hospital officials are introducing a 13-week temporary employment program that would pay registered nurses and licensed practical nurses $50 and $40 per hour, respectively, for 13-hour shifts three times a week.
“This is a great opportunity for RNs and LPNs,” Blount Memorial Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Joseph Newsome said. “The nurses who participate in this program have the opportunity to earn top pay, with just 12 weeks of working in an inpatient setting and one week of orientation.”
Those who participate in the program would be able to work day, evening or combination shifts. As the position is temporary, benefits would not be included.
“It’s ideal for nurses who like to work in a variety of settings or who want to pick up some extra shifts for a shorter period of time,” Newsome said.
Additionally, the hospital has several nursing positions open throughout the hospital. After reviewing a candidate’s application, hospital officials will do their best to match candidates with special training or interests to certain hospital areas, Newsome said.
Applicants should have six months of acute or bedside care experience.
“This is not a program for new nursing graduates,” Newsome said.
At the end of the 13 weeks, RNs and LPNs will have the opportunity to renew their commitments.
Newsome said BMH also is looking to hire permanent members to the hospital’s nursing staff.
“Throughout the country, nurses are in high demand,” he said. “It’s no different at Blount Memorial, and we have a number of opportunities available in the nursing division. We’d encourage nurses of all levels to look at our job board to see all of our openings, many that are full time and offer full benefits.”
The goal of the 13-week program is to offer support for the additional nursing staff as COVID-19 continues to impact the community.
“We don’t know what the fall and winter are going to look like, so we’re taking steps now to ensure we’re well-staffed to care for patients with COVID-19, but also those patients who need to be hospitalized for other health conditions including surgeries, cardiac or pulmonary care, stroke or other medical concerns,” Newsome said.
RNs and LPNs interested in the temporary program can apply by searching under the “employment” link at blountmemorial.org.
For more information, call BMH Nurse Recruiter Brooke Huddleston at 865-273-4395.
