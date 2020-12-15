Blount Memorial Hospital will be one of 74 Tennessee hospitals to receive shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. When the shipment will arrive and how many doses it will carry is still up in the air, however.
“We are supposed to receive vaccines — hopefully this week — for our workforce, but we are just awaiting the hard time frame on that piece,” Blount Memorial Director of Marketing Jennie Bounds emailed Tuesday.
During the Tuesday hospital board of directors meeting, BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said even if he did know when the shipment was to arrive and how many doses it carried, he wouldn’t be able to tell anyone.
“The government doesn’t want anything bad to happen to the vaccine,” he said. “They don’t want it to get stolen. There’s a lot of security issues, so even if I knew the date, I wouldn’t be able to tell you the date, but I can tell you that we’re planning, and as soon as we get the vaccine, we’ll begin an internal plan to vaccinate our highest-risk folks.”
The Tennessee Department of Health announced Monday that the state had received its first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines — 975 doses that were stored as emergency backup in case a shipment to one of the receiving hospitals is compromised.
Approximately 56,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Tennessee this week, a TDH press release stated.
TDH Associate Director of Marketing Bill Christian emailed that the 975 stored doses were included in the 56,500 figure — meaning 55,525 are expected to be shipped Wednesday.
“Vaccines should be shipped on Wednesday for delivery to 28 sites covering 74 Tennessee hospitals on Thursday, Dec. 17,” the release stated.
A second shipment of 56,500 doses is expected to arrive three weeks after the first shipment lands in Tennessee for the second round of inoculations.
The first vaccines will go to hospital staff with direct patient exposure or exposure to potentially infectious materials as well as long-term care facility residents and workers.
“The first group in our workforce that we are focusing our vaccination efforts on is those who work with our COVID patients or who, as a part of their role, handle COVID patient materials,” Naramore said. “Essentially, we’re starting with those who are in the highest-risk areas and working our way through the organization based on the allocation of vaccine we receive.”
Top priority within the group are those age 65 and older and those with the following comorbidities: cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, solid organ transplant, obesity, serious cardiac disease, sickle cell disease or types 1 and 2 diabetes, the state health department’s COVID-19 vaccination plan states.
“Our initial supplies of this vaccine are limited, but we are in constant contact with hospitals to prepare administration for our front-line health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff who choose to receive it,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey is quoted as saying in the TDH news release.
The next vaccine recipients will be home care staff, COVID-19 mass testing site staff, student health providers and first responders.
All are included in Phase 1a1 of TDH’s four-phase vaccine distribution plan.
Roughly 1,800 Blount Memorial employees fall into the Phase 1 category, Naramore said.
Vaccines will be stored at the hospital until they’re ready to be administered, which shouldn’t be too long after they’re received. BMH nurses will give the vaccine in-house, Bounds said.
The first shot of the two-dose vaccine is more powerful than medical professionals originally thought, Naramore said, adding that seven to 10 days after the first dose is administered people have about a 50% chance of getting COVID-19. If they do contract the disease, he said, the sickness will be less severe.
Naramore said seven days after a person receives the second dose of the vaccine, he or she is reportedly 95% immune from COVID-19.
Receiving the vaccine is the first step to healing the damage wrought by the coronavirus, Naramore said.
“I really believe by the end of March, first of April, that with the vaccine out, with some other positive factors, COVID won’t be gone, but it’ll be manageable,” he said. “I think by summertime, it’s going to be very manageable, and life is going to be largely back to normal. I’m very confident about late summer and fall.”
He did, however, say that the next 90 days will be the most severe in terms of rises in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
“Preventing the virus — the vaccine is going to be great for that, but until we have that, the only thing we have is this mask, washing your hands, socially distance and staying away from large indoor gatherings,” Naramore said.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, TDH data showed that Blount County had 1,005 active COVID-19 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.