Local hospitals including Blount Memorial Hospital released a joint statement late Wednesday encouraging people to “get vaccinated” and noting that more than 80% of current COVID-19 hospitalizations are unvaccinated people.
Released on UT Medical Center’s website and social media platforms and including four other East Tennessee medical institutions, the statement emphasized that the COVID-19 vaccine is the “fastest and most effective way out of the pandemic.
“Many have avoided getting vaccinated because of myths or misinformation about vaccine safety,” the statement reads. “However, vaccine testing, clinical trials and worldwide results show that the vaccine is safe and effective. It greatly reduces the likelihood of contracting or spreading the virus, being hospitalized or dying as a result of COVID-19.”
Tennessee’s hospitals small and large are suffering not only from the burdens of COVID-19 but also from staffing shortages, the statement went on to say.
Even with members of the National Guard called in to help, emergency room wait times are extremely long.
Because of this, local hospitals are asking people to consider other options before they come to the ER.
“If you are experiencing mild symptoms such as a low-grade fever, cough or sore throat, or you need COVID-19 testing, we encourage you to call your health care provider or go to an urgent care facility rather than coming to the ER,” the statement said.
This call to action from East Tennessee hospitals came on the same day BMH announced it had reached hospitalization rates that matched its all-time high during the pandemic.
According to the BMH data released Wednesday, 67 people were being treated for COVID-19 symptoms — 57 of those cases were unvaccinated and 10 were vaccinated.
There currently are 16 people in ICU beds at BMH.
