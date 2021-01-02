A young person already made his mark in an equally adolescent year.
Thomas Red Chism was born to Shannah Scott and Alex Chism-Hopper, both of Greenback, at 11:17 a.m. Friday at Blount Memorial Hospital, marking his place as Baby New Year, the hospital’s first baby born in 2021.
He weighed 6 pounds, 8.9 ounces.
“Thomas was the best thing that could have happened to start the New Year,” the family said in a BMH press release, “after everything that has occurred this past year. He’s our little miracle that came out of 2020.”
Celebrating the first baby born each year is a tradition for BMH and other hospitals, one that remains the same despite all the changes brought by 2020.
“It’s just a great start to 2021,” BMH spokesman Josh West emailed The Daily Times. “We look forward to the arrival of Baby New Year every January. It’s an exciting time for these families, of course, but our Family Birthing Center staff members share that excitement, too.
“After everything that 2020 brought us as a hospital and as a community, we welcome any good news, so this year’s Baby New Year — baby Thomas — is particularly special. We congratulate Shannah and Alex on their wonderful baby boy.”
Thomas Red Chism is just the latest in a long line of local Baby New Years.
The first BMH baby born in 2020 was Major Joseph Moore. Weighing 5 pounds, 2 ounces, he was born to Corina and Eli Moore at 6:26 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020.
Major Joseph Moore was born 17 days early. His predecessor, Willow Grace Cooper, arrived sooner than planned as well; weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces, she was born to Maryville’s Samantha Pavey and Dylan Cooper at 10:11 a.m. Jan. 1, 2019, more than 20 days earlier than her Jan. 23 due date.
Thomas Red Chism is the fifth boy Baby New Year since 2012, according to The Daily Times archives; three have been girls. He is also the first in that span to be born to a Greenback family.
For a three-year stretch from 2014-16, each Baby New Year was a boy born to Maryville parents. In 2012 and 2018, the first baby born was of a Madisonville family, while the 2013 Baby New Year was of Alcoa heritage and the 2017 Baby New Year was from Walland parents.
