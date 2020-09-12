As conversations about COVID-19 vaccines become more common, Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore took some time to explain what they are and where they are in development.
Officials at Blount Memorial have been keeping an eye on both COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics developments, BMH Public Relations Manager Jennie Bounds said in a press release.
“Therapeutics are used to help prevent the virus and treat it in individuals who are acutely suffering from it in the moment,” Naramore said in the statement. “Vaccines, on the other hand, are used to help prevent the virus from rapidly spreading in the general population.”
Several therapeutics and vaccines are being monitored through Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s public-private partnership that facilitates, accelerates and distributes the drugs.
“Basically, you’ve got private companies and the national government’s resources being used, together, to develop and mass produce resources to fight COVID-19’s spread as quickly as possible,” Naramore said.
Because of this effort, Naramore said the nation is seeing therapeutics and vaccines advancing quickly.
Most vaccines and therapeutics can take nine to 10 years to develop, but COVID-19 treatments are expected to be ready in less than a year.
Developing, manufacturing and distributing therapeutics and vaccines happens in three phases, Naramore said.
In Phase 1, researchers test the safety of a vaccine or therapeutic in humans before moving to Phase 2, where researchers determine if the vaccine or therapeutic causes the effect they want it to. During Phase 3, researchers test the vaccine or therapeutic to see if it effectively treats or prevents the illness in people, he explained.
Two companies currently are in Phase 3 trials for COVID-19 therapeutics, Naramore said.
“The first is a Pfizer drug that basically is the antibody to COVID-19 that your own body makes after exposure to the virus, but it’s not being produced by your body — it’s being produced in the lab. It’s a monoclonal antibody, meaning it binds to only one substance,” he said.
The second, a drug by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, is essentially the same but also includes a lab-made neutralizing antibody that serves to defend the body’s cells, Naramore said.
“These two therapeutics are being developed in hopes that they can treat acutely ill COVID-19 patients, but also help to prevent the illness from occurring in vulnerable populations, including nursing homes,” he said.
As far as vaccines, there are several promising developments in Phase 3 trials, Naramore said. The two types currently in the works are messenger RNA vaccines and live virus vaccines.
Moderna and Pfizer have messenger RNA vaccines in the third phase of trials. Naramore said both trials are showing progress.
“The messenger RNA vaccine works when an injection of messenger RNA goes into your cells,” Naramore said. “Your cells produce the protein that’s found on the coronavirus spike, and your body begins to make antibodies to that. It essentially neutralizes — or stops — the virus in your body.”
Live virus vaccines are being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.
“With this type of vaccine, the virus does not replicate in us when the vaccine is injected,” Naramore said. “Instead, the vaccine produces the protein on the spike of the coronavirus, and your body begins to naturally make antibodies to that. This then allows your body to fight the virus yourself, with antibodies your own body has made.”
While the AstraZeneca vaccine is in Phase 3, it has been put on hold after a standard review process indicated it should pause and review safety data after a participant had a suspected adverse reaction.
“It was halted (last) week to look at some unexpected complications in a participant,” Naramore said.
The complication, he explained, was transverse myelitis, which is inflammation of myelin, which is essential in helping the body transmit neurological impulses through the body, in the spinal cord.
This halt is not uncommon and is a precautionary step, Naramore said, adding it is the “right thing to do in the world of medical science and research.”
“Just because it’s halted, it doesn’t mean this is a bad thing,” he said. “This gives researchers a chance to determine whether a complication, which isn’t all that uncommon, is due to the vaccine or is the result of a personal factor that is unrelated to the vaccine and/or illness.”
Naramore said the halt is reassuring.
“Personally, the attention that this got and the immediate pause that AstraZeneca and England’s University of Oxford have initiated reassures me that we’re following a process that’s guided by science and ensuring we’re being safe,” he said.
