Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore expressed optimism at declining pandemic numbers and touted the effectiveness of vaccine boosters at the hospital’s monthly board of directors meeting Tuesday.
“COVID is clearly improving. This surge is ending here and is coming to an end all over the country,” Naramore said, opening his COVID report with a hopeful tone. “The rate of increase is slowing, Tennessee is slowing significantly and, very important to us, Blount County is also continuing to slow.”
Fewer than two months ago, the hospital recorded a pandemic-high 85 COVID hospitalizations on Sept. 7. On Tuesday, the hospital reported 19 COVID hospitalizations with no COVID patients in the ICU, a significant drop from that early September peak. Naramore is hopeful those numbers will continue to fall.
“At some point in time I believe these numbers are going to flatten out and form a baseline that hopefully will be a very low baseline,” Naramore said. “I’m not sure we’ll ever get back to where it was between May and July, at least in the short term, but we’ll see.”
Meanwhile, Naramore continued to push Blount County residents to get vaccinated and urged fully vaccinated individuals to get a vaccine booster.
“One dose is OK, two doses is great, three doses of mRNA vaccine is even better,” Naramore said. “When you receive the third dose of the mRNA vaccine it boosts you back up to about 95% protection against mild infection and you would certainly be as protected as you were against hospitalization and death as you were with the second dose.”
Last Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved emergency authorization use for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters, while the Pfizer booster was granted emergency authorization use on Sept. 22.
The FDA also has approved “mixing and matching” vaccines, meaning regardless of which vaccine people originally received, they can safely receive any of the boosters.
Naramore explained this will be a huge benefit to people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which research shows offers less protection than the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.
“The people that got Johnson & Johnson definitely need another shot,” Naramore said. “I would recommend that they look very hard at one of the mRNA vaccines. If you boost with a second Johnson & Johnson vaccine you get about a 5% jump in your antibodies. If you boost with an mRNA vaccine you get about a 50-times jump in your antibodies.”
Pfizer and Moderna vaccine boosters are now available at Blount Memorial Hospital. Appointments are required to receive a booster and can be made on the hospital’s website.
In addition to the vaccine boosters, Naramore revealed more help in the fight against COVID is on the way, detailing two new treatments that are currently being tested.
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has developed an “injectable antibody” that can be “used to prevent the development of COVID in high-risk populations,” said Naramore.
Meanwhile, pharmaceutical company Merck is working on a treatment described by Naramore as an “anti-viral therapeutic” drug that can be taken at home and has been shown to reduce COVID hospitalizations and death by 50%.
“Merck has a drug that looks very much like Tamiflu. I believe you take four pills in the morning and four in the evening and you do that for five days,” Naramore explained. “That could be a really helpful drug for us. In addition to the vaccine, having an oral antiviral drug that’s effective, that can be taken at home and can curb hospitalizations will be a very significant benefit.”
Naramore said the Merck treatment is expected to be approved before the first of the year.
With the booster shots providing increased protection against COVID-19 and new treatments being readied, Naramore is hopeful that the United States may be approaching a turning point in the pandemic.
“We do have people who are vaccinated, we have millions of people in the country who have had COVID and when you combine that with the vaccine numbers, you are at least getting close to some potential herd immunity,” Naramore said. “When you throw in a very useful therapeutic you can take at home, all of those things point to being able to manage it without undue stress on the health care system, without high number of hospitalizations and hopefully without high number of deaths.”
