A 55-year-old Maryville man is the first patient admitted to Blount Memorial Hospital to recover from COVID-19 using the antiviral drug Remdesivir, and he also received a convalescent plasma transfusion treatment during his stay.
Greg Stephens was released from the hospital on Thursday, June 4. After being admitted to the hospital on Saturday, May 23, he started in a traditional patient room, isolated from the hospital’s other inpatients, and then moved to the critical care unit as his condition worsened.
At the hospital, Stephens said he remembered his physicians telling him that his oxygen levels were low, and he remembers that he could hardly speak, a hospital news release states.
“They told me that I was a candidate to receive plasma,” he said.
He agreed to receive the experimental treatment. Plasma comes from a donor who has had COVID-19 and has recovered from the disease. The plasma contains antibodies against the virus, and assists the patient’s immune system in its fight against the coronavirus.
Stephens also learned he might be eligible to receive Remdesivir, an experimental antiviral medication that has shown some evidence of effectiveness against some viruses, including COVID-19.
“In May 2020, Remdesivir was authorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in COVID-19 patients,” BMH Pharmacy Director Rob Lucas said. “Current studies suggest that Remdesivir may shorten the time to recovery. In addition to investigational studies, the federal government acquired several doses of Remdesivir to be used outside of clinical trials and has distributed a limited supply to areas, including Tennessee.”
Blount Memorial representatives contacted the Tennessee Department of Health to obtain Remdesivir for Stephens, and he met the state’s criteria for use.
“They began giving me that treatment through my IV,” Stephens said. “By that Wednesday, my temperature started dropping back down and I started feeling better. I could see myself improving.”
Stephens said he was glad to hear his physician confirm that he was making progress.
“Using both convalescent plasma and Remdesivir together seems to work well to target and eliminate the virus using two different mechanisms synergistically,” Lucas said. “Everything is a process and study. We don’t really know what this actual disease is or its progression, but we’ve got to get it on the front end before it gets too far. If these treatments help me and people can look at my case and say ‘this worked for this guy,’ then they can also say ‘can somebody else benefit?’”
Not just allergies
Stephens first blamed the fact that he was feeling sick on seasonal allergies.
“I got sick, and usually this time of year, I always have bad allergies,” Stephens said, thinking he’d spend a few days taking over-the-counter medications and then feel better. However, as he started to feel worse, his sister, who is a nurse, encouraged Stephens’ wife to get him tested for COVID-19.
After visiting his doctor, he received a positive result for COVID-19 the next day.
He remained isolated at home, and within a day or two, Stephens said he developed a fever and was experiencing shortness of breath.
“It got to the point that I couldn’t take a shower without sitting down to rest,” Stephens said.
He has been healthy and never been admitted to the hospital until the coronavirus.
As COVID-19 was spreading throughout the community, he had taken precautions to prevent contracting the virus.
“I was afraid of the unknown,” he said. “I was social distancing, and I was wearing a mask. I tried not to be too close to people at work — I was not just protecting myself, but I was protecting other people.”
Going home
Hospital staff, including doctors, nurses and administrators, lined up to salute Stephens as he left the hospital. And for the first time in 11 days, he came face to face with his wife, Barbara, who hugged him and then tearfully shared appreciation to everyone involved in his care.
“I love each and every one of you for whatever part you have played,” Barbara Stephens told the hospital staff. “Thank you, and I will never forget it.”
Stephens will continue recovering at home.
“I’m going to get back home, take a good long shower, and then go out on the back porch and look to the heavens and say ‘thank you,’” he said. “Then, I’m going to watch the birds go by and start to have a normal routine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.