Blount County officially joined the outcry against vaccine mandates across the nation.
The Blount County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution during their Dec. 16 meeting to encourage the Tennessee Attorney General to protect healthcare workers’ rights.
The resolution asked the General to commend the workers’ perseverance during the pandemic and ensure that hospitals and nursing homes will remain open.
Commissioners Jackie Hill and Dawn Reagan were the only two of 20 commissioners who opposed the resolution.
“We are appreciative of the Blount County Commission’s ongoing support of healthcare workers and for it taking the time to formally recognize the sacrifices that our workforce has made for this community for nearly two years,” Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Don Heinemann said.
In November, controversy was sparked when the Biden administration released information that two new mandates would be put in place to get more Americans vaccinated.
The first was a policy from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that stated unvaccinated employees in a workplace with 100 or more would be required to complete a COVID-19 test at least once a week.
The other was one from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that required healthcare workers at facilities participating in CMS to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022.
Reporting from The Daily Times in July stated that BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore was hesitant to support a vaccine mandate.
“I think that mandates cause a lot of pushback,” Naramore said. “I’m not sure that mandating the vaccine is the way to go in this community. I don’t think it would be well received and I don’t know that it would accomplish what people hope it will accomplish.”
One injunction from a Louisiana judge blocked the mandate nationwide for healthcare workers in facilities that receive government funding. Another one issued by a Kentucky judge blocked the vaccine mandate in Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio for federally funded contractors.
“With the federal injunction in place, we have paused all of our efforts to comply with the CMS regulations. We continue to encourage vaccination among our workforce and for our community,” Jennie Bounds, Director of Public Relations and Marketing for BMH said.
The most current staff vaccination percentage Bounds was able to provide The Daily Times is 65%.
A chart from the Tennessee Department of Health states that 48.3% of Blount County citizens are fully vaccinated.
Also passed during the December meeting:
• A $19,433 budget increase for the Animal Shelter to hire two additional part-time employees
• A $30,000 budget increase for Blount County Sheriff’s Office, split to go toward purchase and training of a K-9 and the cost of a vehicle accident involving the Corrections Transport Van
• A $8,736.82 budget increase for the Health Department to repair the backup generator
• A $40,000 budget increase for General Capitol Projects to recognize awarded EPA Grant revenue for the Glass Mill project
• A $40,887 budget increase to appropriate funds for the Highway liability insurance shortage
• A $283,900 budget increase for Blount County Schools to raise the minimum pay for non-teaching staff to $12.73 for the remainder of this school year
• An extension for the Stop Loss Insurance Carrier for Blount County
• An authorization for Blount County to participate in the statewide Opioid Abatement Agreement
• An approval to the Growth Plan for Blount County in regards to the Smith & Wesson relocation
• A resolution to allow Santa’s safe passage into Blount County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.