As Blount County’s 2020 census self-count numbers begin to rise, the county is continuing its efforts to promote a complete count, including paying for two prominently place billboards.
After a group of local leaders calling itself the “Blount Counts” committee stopped meeting in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its members are still actively trying to encourage people to fill out the census themselves before the new Aug. 14 deadline.
Part of those promotional efforts were funded by $10,000 in grant money secured by the Blount County mayor’s office. Funds were almost immediately put toward the billboards, which were placed just weeks after the committee stopped meeting.
They cost $2,500 apiece, according to planning documents, and are both Lamar-brand advertisements.
They are also a part of the county’s hopes to encourage its Spanish-speaking population to fill out the census as soon as possible.
“I think they’re being pretty well noticed,” said Amy Cowden, executive administrative assistant at the mayor’s office.
She has been coordinating local census efforts and said many people have mentioned the billboards, even though there are not quantifiable results about how effective they have been so far.
“We tried to cover areas that had high populations of our Hispanic citizens,” she added, something that has been at the forefront of the committee’s planning since 2019 and helpful since they cannot do a lot of in person-to-person work right now.
Since one board is on East Broadway Avenue and one is on Alcoa Highway, Cowden also pointed out a wide variety of Blount Countians will be reminded to fill out the census, which they can currently do online, via phone or on a mail-in form.
But most of the boards’ text is in Spanish. “Todos cuentan,” one reads. “Everybody counts.”
“Esta futurom está en tus manos,” reads the other: “The future is in your hands.”
Owner of the Mi Tienda market Ana Soto said Tuesday the boards were a good start. “I like it,” she said in an interview at her store’s new location. “It’s a little bit small, but it’s good for everybody.”
Soto said she has been approached about being a census taker recently, but she’d rather help by getting information out to her customers.
“I wish I could help a little bit more. Maybe if they could give me papers and I could hand them out,” she said, adding the prospect of having someone knocking on doors, asking for household information, is frightening for some.
Committee members are working at a distance to ensure people the census does not share personal information to entities that could take advantage of them, including immigration agencies.
Community members and committee members both continue to share notes and express eagerness to encourage different demographics — ethnicities and age groups — to self-count soon.
Blount’s current census-completion rate puts it ahead of both the state and the nation, which both were only at 48.6% Tuesday. The 2020 U.S. Census Bureau has reported Blount is now at 52.2%.
Maps show the downtown Maryville region has the highest response rate at 63% while the county’s foothills region has the lowest response rate at around 35%.
A total 71% of all county households responded on their own during the 2010 census.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.