An elderly couple who lived in Maryville took their own lives Monday morning, police said.
Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp said an elderly man and woman passed away at their home in a double-suicide. Both were in their 80s but neither had any connection to COVID-19, Crisp said.
However, the two did have some medical issues, he said.
Maryville police and fire and AMR responded and were wrapping up operations around 1 p.m. Crisp said the deaths were caused by toxic gases.
Readers should be aware the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.
Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. If residents want to speak with a trained listener, they can text HELLO to 741741. This line is free, confidential and available at any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.