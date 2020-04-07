More than a week after he was last seen, the body of a young man police pursued into Fort Loudoun Lake has been found.
The Blount County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday, April 7, that the body of 22-year-old Jordan Blake Wallace of Friendsville was recovered late Monday.
A fisherman saw the body less than a mile from where Wallace was last seen at Parks Ferry boat ramp, the statement said.
He had been running from deputies on March 28 when he jumped out of his car and into the water. Deputies pleaded for him to return to the shore then, but he refused and had not been seen since, according to the statement.
Members of the Blount Special Operations Response Team, Blount County Fire Department and Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department using dive and surface operations searched several miles of the Tennessee River-fed lake for Wallace.
Wallace’s body was taken to Knox County Regional Forensics Center, where forensics experts will perform an autopsy.
